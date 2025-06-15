VIP PODCAST 6/15 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-15-2007): Baron Von Raschke interview talking his AWA days, amateur days, name association, importance of Hall of Fame in Iowa (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a special interview with Baron Von Raschke conducted by PWTorch contributor Eric Nelson conducted at the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame event at the Dan Gable International Wrestling Institute and Museum in Waterloo, Iowa (www.wrestlingmuseum.org), Baron talked about his amateur days and how they led to his start in the pro ranks, plus name association with men Baron had had close contact with over the years, and a discussion on the importance and relevance of the museum and Hall of Fame in Iowa.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO