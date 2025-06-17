FREE PODCAST 6/17 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on Punk absorbing hypocrisy claims, Queen and King tournaments, AEW Unified Title, R-Truth, Goldberg, Becky-Bayley, TNA (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:
- Lay of the land in the Queen of the Ring and King of the Ring tournaments including the return of Asuka
- Goldberg’s return and being gifted a title shot against Gunther including how WWE could have made that more palatable and credible
- Does it seem C.M. Punk is flustered lately – including his interactions with John Cena on TV – with the social media backlash against him going to Saudi Arabia and are his critics relishing calling him a hypocrite?
- The latest with R-Truth and Ron Killings
- A look at the state of TNA as Rich is heading to TNA tapings this weekend
- Thoughts on streaming overtaking broadcast and cable as the main way people consume programming now
- The latest with WBD and the changes in the corporate structure
- Tidbits and thoughts on recent podcast highlights with Cody Rhodes, Undertaker, and the Bellas
- The new AEW Unified Title and where it could all be headed
- A review of the Becky Lynch-Bayley exchange on Raw this week
- Paul Levesque steps on rakes again when it comes to making political appearances and comments
- Closing thoughts on the battle of the Mall of America compared to Canada’s mega-man in Edmonton
