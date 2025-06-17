FREE PODCAST 6/17 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on Punk absorbing hypocrisy claims, Queen and King tournaments, AEW Unified Title, R-Truth, Goldberg, Becky-Bayley, TNA (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

Lay of the land in the Queen of the Ring and King of the Ring tournaments including the return of Asuka

Goldberg’s return and being gifted a title shot against Gunther including how WWE could have made that more palatable and credible

Does it seem C.M. Punk is flustered lately – including his interactions with John Cena on TV – with the social media backlash against him going to Saudi Arabia and are his critics relishing calling him a hypocrite?

The latest with R-Truth and Ron Killings

A look at the state of TNA as Rich is heading to TNA tapings this weekend

Thoughts on streaming overtaking broadcast and cable as the main way people consume programming now

The latest with WBD and the changes in the corporate structure

Tidbits and thoughts on recent podcast highlights with Cody Rhodes, Undertaker, and the Bellas

The new AEW Unified Title and where it could all be headed

A review of the Becky Lynch-Bayley exchange on Raw this week

Paul Levesque steps on rakes again when it comes to making political appearances and comments

Closing thoughts on the battle of the Mall of America compared to Canada’s mega-man in Edmonton

