FREE PODCAST 6/17 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-15-2020) Drew McIntyre puts WWE Title reign in R-Truth’s hands, WWE COVID-19 positive breaking news, Orton-Christian, callers, emails (124 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-15-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Tom Stoup from “PWT Talks NXT” to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the Randy Orton-Christian angle with Ric Flair, Drew McIntyre putting his WWE Title reign in the hands of R-Truth, the future of Sasha Banks & Bayley’s tag team title reign, Seth Rollins-Dominic speculation, Kevin Owens in a post-Paul Heyman era Raw, Nia Jax challenging Asuka, Apollo Crews, MVP, Street Profits-Viking Raiders-Ninjas (with an epic sidebar on ninjas), and even some grammar pet peeves at the very end. All of that with live callers and emails.

