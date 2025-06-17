NXT TV RESULTS (6/17): Wells’s live report on former Mariah May signing contract, Trick & AJ Francis & KC Navarro vs. Briggs & Inamura & Elijah, Evolution Eliminator matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

JUNE 17, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-The show opened with the rundown of Jacy Jayne and her many suitors for the NXT Women’s Championship, leading to Ava making the four matches to advance to a four-way match to become #1 contender. Jayne was given the last word in the segment, in the continued attempt to make her a credible champion.

(1) THEA HAIL vs. JAIDA PARKER – NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender Eliminator The two brawled before the bell, selling the issues they’ve had lately, before hitting the ring and brawling as the bell sounded. Parker took over on offense and slowed it down with a headlock. The crowd chanted “Jaida” for the heel throughout the heat sequence. Hail is beloved, but fans desperately want to cheer Parker. Hail tried to break the headlock with an arm drag but Parker still held on. Parker added pressure by lifting the much smaller Hail off the mat, then dropped her and covered for two. Parker again snapped on the headlock and slowed it down. Hail got in just one shot and Parker got in a throat chop to remain in control. Suplex got two. The action spilled outside and Hail got into it by charging Parker into the steps and the match went to split-screen. [c] Upon return, Hail evaded Hipnotic and snapped on a Kimura Lock. Parker dragged herself toward the rope but Hail rolled back to the center of the ring. Parker changed tactics and stood up and charged Hail into a turnbuckle once, then again. Hail jumped into the Kimura Lock yet again, and Parker tapped, but the ref didn’t see it so he didn’t call it. Parker hit Hipnotic and scored the pin. I suppose if you’re going to rip stories from the headlines, it’s not a bad time to tell a story about poor refereeing in big spots. WINNER: Jaida Parker at 9:13.

(Wells’s Analysis: That’s a great way to give a heel a win on occasion, to the point where I’m surprised we haven’t seen it a little more. Hail is totally protected and you can put some real heat on the heel for the cheap victory. The ref has to look kind of pathetic, but I don’t think that’s a big deal in moderation. Of course, there’s also the issue that people just really like Parker and she’s miscast as a heel, but given that she is one, I like what they went for here)

-Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura and Elijah talked together ahead of their six-man match and pumped each other up. Elijah left the scene and tag team champions Hank & Tank showed up and fired up Briggs and Inamura as well. Oba Femi showed up and Hank & Tank put over his match last week. Femi accepted this graciously and reminded everyone he’s still the ruler around here. Trick Williams rounded out the cast and he held up the TNA Championship belt at Femi, who responded with his NXT Championship.

-Another throwback Bewitched-style promo for Blake Monroe promoted her contract signing tonight. It was said that a big contract deserved a great outfit.

(2) KELANI JORDAN vs. LASH LEGEND – NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender Eliminator

Legend had a tweaked look, with some lighter hair highlights, different music, and an all-around different swagger. She shoved Jordan effortlessly to open the match, and absorbed a few shots and laid in a knee and then hit a body slam. Rope run and a missed splash by Legend. Jordan laid in some kicks and ran the ropes and hit a rolling senton with a stutter-step as Legend wasn’t in the ideal spot when she landed. Jordan worked a headlock and ran the ropes for a rana, then dropkicked Legend to the floor. Jordan hit a springboard moonsault and the match went to commercial with no split-screen. [c]