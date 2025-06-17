WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (6/16): Mezzera’s take on Queen of the Ring and King of the Ring four-ways, Gunther-Goldberg, JD vs. AJ, Bayley-Becky exchange

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Opening Segment – MISS: Until the final few minutes of this episode, Raw was feeling pretty light on star power. Part of that feeling comes from this opening segment with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mystyerio. This is not a complaint. Not every show has to start with either John Cena, Seth Rollins, Gunther or C.M. Punk. The issue is that the segment wasn’t particularly good. There are enough wrestlers who have done the “Monday Night _____” bit, so the Monday Night Morgan line was very lame. The idea that she would demand that Iyo Sky hand her the Women’s Championship was idiotic. It didn’t ring true, even for her heel character. I guess they were lining Sky up to team with Nicki Bella? But, that’s not interesting. It also didn’t work well as a set up for Morgan’s announced match against Kairi Sane later in the show.

QOTR Fatal Four Way – MISS: It was good to see Asuka back after being out a long time with a significant injury. She looked very good, as if she hadn’t missed a beat. I also liked some of the wrestling action in this match, particularly the Devil’s Kiss on the ring apron as Stephanie Vaquer continues to have the most over move in WWE. I’m fine with Asuka as the winner. But, the constant outside interference in these Queen and King of the Ring fatal four ways has gotten out of control. I get that each time now it is someone getting revenge for the interference from their own match, but that doesn’t make it ok. Even if it makes storyline sense for Rhea Ripley to attack Raquel Rodriguez and cost her, that doesn’t make it ok to do. Also, the way that Rodriguez had to reposition herself by sticking her leg out awkwardly so that Ripley could grab it was terrible.

Gunther – Goldberg – MISS: I barely remember when Gunther humiliated Goldberg in front of his family. Seriously, when was that? Months and months ago. Obviously, he was a terribly kept secret secret considering the Goldberg chants from the live fans. Gunther did a decent job of acknowledging the chant by dismissing the rumors. I am ok with Goldberg getting a final match, but it shouldn’t be for the World Championship match. What has he done to earn one? The rumors are that WWE put the World Title back on Gunther last week just so that his match against Goldberg at Saturday’s Night Main Event will be a Title match. If that’s the case, this is terribly stupid. These two could have a grudge match to send Goldberg into retirement (long overdue). I don’t have any desire to see this match at all.

McDonagh vs. Styles – HIT: This was a good match between AJ Styles and JD McDonagh. WWE continues to do a nice job with the Judgment Day story, now focusing on Dominik trying to use the rest of the group to help him hold onto the Intercontinental Title. Styles is now coming for that Title, and McDonagh failed to take care of him. After the match, they had a nice little moment in the Judgment Day story as Finn Balor actually saved Dominik from Styles, almost showing why he should have been out there in the first place.

Bayley – Becky – HIT: This was a good follow up to Bayley’s surprise return last week. Bayley and Becky Lynch both performed well on the mic here as they hashed out their long history together. They each had a chance to make their own points. Ultimately this set up an IC Title match between them for next week which should be a great match. But, the scene in the back later in the show with Lyra Valkyria being upset that Bayley had never reached out to her makes it pretty obvious that she will get involved in the match to “accidentally” cost Bayley the match, thus setting up a triple threat for either Night of Champions or SNME. So, while I liked this segment, I wish I had more optimism about that match next week.

KOTR Fatal Four Way – MISS: Just stop with the constant interference please. I can’t give this match a Hit despite plenty of great wrestling action. Just like Vaquer and her Devil’s Kiss, Bronson Reed has one of the most over finishers in the Tsunami. There is a huge amount of anticipation for that move. This match also built anticipation for the eventual one-on-one match between Sheamus and Rusev. Jey Uso winning despite the rib injury works well. The aftermath worked to set up the idea that he and Cody Rhodes will have to put their friendship on hold since they are facing each other in the semi-finals of the tournament. There was a lot to like here, and admittedly, the parade of surprise run-ins with LA Night, Bron Breakker and Penta all getting involved added some excitement and much-needed star power to the end of the show. So in a vacuum, this might work. But, after we had seen similar interference in these matches, including already on this same show, it has to be a Miss.

