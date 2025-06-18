FREE PODCAST 6/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg discuss Jacy Jayne hype train, Blake Monroe positioned as babyface with first feud revealed, Yoshiki Inamura giving away title shot, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg discuss the Jacy Jayne hype train, Blake Monroe positioned as a babyface with her first feud revealed, Yoshiki Inamura gaining a title shot but giving it away, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO