FREE PODCAST 6/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg discuss Jacy Jayne hype train, Blake Monroe positioned as babyface with first feud revealed, Yoshiki Inamura giving away title shot, more (59 min.)

June 18, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg discuss the Jacy Jayne hype train, Blake Monroe positioned as a babyface with her first feud revealed, Yoshiki Inamura gaining a title shot but giving it away, and more.

