10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (6-17-2015): Kevin Owens vs. Samoa Joe, Enzo & Cass & Carmella vs. Blake & Murphy & Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor introductory video

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week

WWE NXT Results

June 17, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Aired on WWE Network

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Pre-credits “In Memory of Dusty Rhodes” followed by the Dusty Rhodes tribute video.

Enzo Amore, Colin Cassady, and Carmella hit the ramp. Amore introduces the trio then passes it to Carmella who calls out the “sweet boys” for cheating and using a “chick” to win. Alexa Bliss will get dissed, disfigured, and dismissed. Cassady says there is still only one word to describe Blake and Murphy and he s-p-p-pells is out for them. Wesley Blake, Buddy Murphy, and Alexa Bliss interrupt mid-S-A-W-F-T.

1 – ENZO AMORE & COLIN CASSADY & CARMELLA vs. NXT Tag champions WESLEY BLAKE & BUDDY MURPHY & ALEXA BLISS – Mixed Tag Team match

Amore starts against against Blake as Corey Graves says he wants to see Bliss destroy Amore. Shoulder block sends Amore to the mat, and Blake flips his pigtails at Amore. They are now braided up. Drop toehold embarrasses Blake. Cross-body gets two for Amore. The action breaks down and the Staten Island favorites get the upper hand.

Break

Amore is cornered after the brief “Tough Enough” plug. Bliss gets in cheap shots in the corner behind the ref’s behind. Amore dodges a corner splash, clears Murphy from the apron, dives to his corner, and tags Carmella.

Carmella with hot tag offense on Bliss. Just as he gets the upper hand, Bliss tags Blake. Cassady is waiting for him, takes out Blake, then Murphy. East River Crossing side slam, then he press slams Amore onto Blake for the win.

WINNERS: Enzo Amore, Colin Cassady, and Carmella in 7:24. Serviceable match. Amore and Cassady would not be out of place in the WWE main roster tag division, while Bliss continues to stand out as a developing heel. Overall, though, these two teams are a bit too “main roster formula” for my tastes.

[Q2] Short recap of Kevin Owens vs. John Cena at Money in the Bank.

Backstage interview with Devin Taylor and Samoa Joe. Is Kevin Owens why Joe is here? Joe says he’s always been at cutting edge places ready to takeover. Did he just put over TNA? Or, just the former state of their X Division? That’s why he is at NXT. Owens intimidates people, but that’s the strategy of a coward. Joe will beat down Kevin Owens unmercifully.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Strong, short, to-the-point promo. Like much of NXT’s other indy hires, Joe was able to reference his past in a useful way while tip-toeing around naming names. ]

Video package – “Part 1” of “who is Finn Balor?” It starts with a quiet video of his entrances. First question: “Who is Fergal Devitt?” Balor talks about his youth and family. Soundbite from Becky Lynch. He talks about watching Superstars growing up. He always wanted to be a pro wrestler. Video clips from the early 2000’s. Lots of “courtesy of” video packages, and additional bites from Lynch. She breaks down into tears talking about how Balor opening a wrestling school allowed her to get into wrestling, and it saved her life. Balor says he he was too young to be coaching because he was only 20. Balor says that Lynch always had it in her. He says he was trying to become the best wrestler possible. He talks about going to NJPW in Japan. He needed to do it to prove himself to himself.

Part 2 is coming next week.

[ J.J.’s Reax: That was an outstanding video. The parts from Lynch were especially emotional and showed us a side of Balor that you don’t learn about. ]

[Q3] Charlotte comes out for a match against Cassie, who is new to NXT.

2 – CHARLOTTE vs. CASSIE

Charlotte with an early shoulder block, but Cassie with a headlock on the mat. Charlotte turns it around. They both kip up. Charlotte claps and offers a high five to Cassie, then pulls it back and smooths her hair and Whoos. Cassie with a huracanrana from a standing position. Charlotte blocks a monkey flip, then hits a big boot. Charlotte acting a bit heelish here. Spear plants Cassie. Figure-Four and Cassie taps after Charlotte bridges into the Figure Eight.

WINNER: Charlotte in 3:44. Quick match to re-establish Charlotte as a dominant force.

Backstage interview with Devin Taylor and Dana Brooke. Brooke insists on being calls “Miss. Brooke”… no “Miss Understood.” She isn’t a “former” fitness competitor, she is a “current” fitness competitor who has been busy wrestling. She’s going to take out Charlotte. Charlotte is being replaced by her. Some people earn their way to NXT, others use their family to get there. She will boot Charlotte from NXT. She leaves. Then comes back. “I really missed doing this” and pats Taylor on the head.

Repeat of the hype video for Balor vs. Owens in Tokyo on July 4.

3 – SAMOA JOE vs. NXT Champion KEVIN OWENS – Non-title match

Owens tries to duck out of the ring, but Joe immediate jumps out and meets him there and stares him down. They re-enter and lockup. Joe grinds Owens into the corner. Owens pie faces Joe after the ref break, and Joe unloads in a brutal flurry. Boot to the middle out of the corner lets Owens bounce out. Owens hits the ropes and runs into a back elbow. Jawbreaker from Owens, one corner clothesline, and he lines up in the opposite corner for another, but Joe smashes him with a running elbow and an enziguiri. Joe stomps on Owens in the corner. Running Boot from Joe. Owens rolls out of the ring and to the ramp. “Fight Owens Fight” from the crowd heading to break.

Break

Owens is somehow in control out of the break. Cannonball splash from Owens.

[ Q4] Running senton gets only one for Owens. Super tight chinlock turns Joe purple, but he elbows his way out of the hold, hits the ropes, and eats elbow. Another tight chinlock. “Chinlock City” chant from the crowd. Joe is slowly going limp in the chinlock as Owens mocks Joe. Joe finally breaks free and delivers punches, but hits the ropes and Owens knee lifts him. “That’s right big boy! This is my house!”

Atomic drop, big boot, and running senton from Joe. Joe hits the ropes, ducks a clothesline, and nails a flying kick for two. Joe puts Owens on the ropes, but Owens fights him off and sends him to the corner. Owens charges, but Joe catches him and sends him out of the ring. Owens sucks in Joe, then puts him into the post. He’s looking for a powerbomb on the outside. Joe blocks, then they brawl. The ref leaves the ring to break it up and the ref gets knocked in the head by Owens by accident. The ref calls for the bell.

WINNER: No Contest at 10:45. Intense, hot match with the expected non-finish as discussed last Friday on “Moonlighting” with Greg Parks. Left me super hungry to see a conclusive end to the match.

Post-match, the brawl continues and refs pour out to break it up. Joe finally breaks, then Owens ambushes him. Owens gets to the ring, then challenges Joe, Joe runs back to the ring. There are ten security guards and five or six refs to break it up. Owens breaks free then gets dragged back to the corner. Joe breaks free and gets pried off Owens. They manage to brawl through the refs and security guards. Owens starts to attack the security guards, but the refs surround Owens and scold him to the back. “The champ is here!” as Owens backs up the ramp.

[ J.J.’s Reax: That was a great brawl. It was Cena – Lesnar hot. I cannot wait to see more of this. ]

FINAL THOUGHTS: Huge focus on Finn Balor put him over strong. Owens-Joe was too early, but as discussed with Greg Parks, Owens has a lot of business to finish before he moves onto the main roster which is putting a lot of pressure on NXT. They are trying to get through two programs (Balor and Samoa Joe) which could both easily warrant a full “Takeover” cycle of their own and get them done quickly to send Owens exclusively to the main roster. Meanwhile they probably want to get Joe to the main roster pronto, too. And Balor is on fire. The women’s division is getting some new blood and is looking strong.