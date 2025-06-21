FREE PODCAST 6/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Cena clowns Punk, did WWE outsmart themselves with Yin/Yang Pipebomb stunt, plus King and Queen, Solo-Fatu (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado who talk extensively out of the gate about the fascinating John Cena clowning and emasculating of C.M. Punk. Did they outsmart themselves with their Yin/Yang Pipebomb callback and actually destroy C.M. Punk’s brand, or are they a step ahead and this will pay off with either a great inspired Punk rebuttal or a Punk heel turn? Also, the King and Queen of the Ring semi-finals, a Solo Sikoa-Jacob Fatu summit, and more with live caller, chat room, and email interactions throughout including Jason from Australia.

