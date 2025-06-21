VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #866 (June 19, 2005): Tons of backstage details on ECW reunion PPV “One Night Stand,” McNeill compares ROH in Manhattan to ECW, PPV Roundtable, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #866 cover-dated June 19, 2005: This issue features a special ECW Newswire packed with tons and tons of insider details on the One Night Stand PPV… In-depth coverage of the ECW One Night Stand PPV including Keller’s Match Rundown, Roundtable Reviews from the entire Torch staff, expanded Reader Reax, and a Cover Story… Plus the Top Five Stories of the Week, WWE Newswire, The Big Story on Raw, The Big Story on Smackdown, OVW TV Report, Hardcore Homecoming Report, a feature column by Pat McNeill comparing ROH in Manhattan to ECW One Night Stand, End Notes with Wade Keller on this week’s Raw, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #866

–LIST OF ALL 2004 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE