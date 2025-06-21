VIP PODCAST 6/20 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cena delivers Yin/Yang Bizarro Pipe Bomb in front of downed Punk, Cena vs. Truth, Orton vs. Sami, Asuka vs. Bliss, Knight vs. Reed, Solo-Fatu (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 20 edition of WWE Smackdown which included John Cena delivering a Yin/Yang Bizarro Pipe Bomb in front of a downed and unresponsive C.M. Punk, John Cena vs. R-Truth, Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn, Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss, L.A. Knight vs. Bronson Reed, a Solo Sikoa-Jacob Fatu summit, and more.

