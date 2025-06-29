VIP PODCAST 6/29 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Vince McMahon’s failed attempts to get into other businesses, John Cena’s legacy in 20 years, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann are back for some great questions in the mailbag. This time around, in addition to Josh’s thoughts on Night of Champions, they talk about:

Vince McMahon’s attempts to return to WWE, and would retaining his team prevent him eventually losing the company?

Which release was more egregious – Danielson in 2010 or Ron Killings?

Would WWE have been better off not going public?

What are Nick Khan’s best traits and what could Tony Khan learn from him?

What would John Cena’s legacy be in 20 years?

What does the success of Worlds Collide mean for Triple H’s NXT plans?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO