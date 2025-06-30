30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (6/26/1995): Shawn Michaels show incredible momentum as he shows he’s World Champion material, plus Mabel, Jeff Jarrett, Roadie, Isaac Yankem

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

JUNE 26, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #341 )

-The show opened with still photos highlighting King of the Ring, including a freeze frame of Lawler throwing up into a sink after he kissed his own foot…

-Shawn Michaels made a grand entrance as the guest color commentator on Raw…

(1) The Smoking Gunns won a squash…

-They went to a pre-taped segment with Lawler at a dentist’s office. Lawler said his dentist Isaac Yankem used to be the “greatest wrestler ever under an assumed name” and he would be going after Bret Hart to extract revenge. Sound effects of screaming people came out of Yankem’s office (no idea who Yankem will turn out to be)…

-They then plugged the encore presentation of King of the Ring…

(2) Skip (w/Sunny) won a squash. During the ring introduction Barry the Pitchman hyped King of the Ring t-shirts and Bret Hart sunglasses. Michaels said he liked McMahon’s rug, but not Barry’s…

-Clips aired of Diesel in Oklahoma City at a benefit softball game. Others present were Tony Danza, Hershel Walker, Troy Aikman, and Ricky Waters, among others…

-Todd Pettengill ran down the King of the Ring results. He said the Spectrum was “packed with over 19,500 fans”…

-Pettengill promo’d next week’s Sid vs. Bigelow Raw main event…

(3) Man Mountain Rock won a squash after playing his guitar before the bout…

(4) Mabel won a squash…

-Another segment aired with Waylon Mercy. This time he was sitting on a lifeguard stand. He said WWF wrestlers’ lives will be in his hands when he arrives in the WWF… WWF Hall of Fame highlights aired…

(5) Savio Vega beat Jeff Jarrett via DQ when Roadie interfered so Jarrett retained the IC Title. Vega took early advantage. When Roadie tried to interfere, Vegas sent him flying to the announcing table at ringside. Michaels yanked on Roadie’s hair, which caused Roadie to scream at Michaels. After Roadie interfered, Michaels cleaned the ring of both heels. After a commercial break, Michaels was dancing on the announcing table with the crowd in the palm of his hand as Roadie and Jarrett stormed back into the ring. As Raw went off the air, Jarrett had the house mic in his hand. Expect next week’s Raw to pick up where his week’s show left off.

Strong Point: Michaels is pretty incredible right now in just about every way. His commentary was witty, his charisma is as strong as ever, and he’s handling the transition from heel to babyface effectively. It’s gonna be tough to justify not making him World Champ…