WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, June 30, 2025

Where: Pittsburgh, Pa. at PPG Paints Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,735 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,050. The arena has a capacity of 19,758 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Sami Zayn & Penta vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

The New Day vs. The Judgment Day – World Tag Team Championship match

Sheamus vs. Rusev

Rhea Ripley to kick off the show

Gunther with message for Bill Goldberg

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis with WWE Evolution message

