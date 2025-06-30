WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, June 30, 2025
Where: Pittsburgh, Pa. at PPG Paints Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,735 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,050. The arena has a capacity of 19,758 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Sami Zayn & Penta vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
- The New Day vs. The Judgment Day – World Tag Team Championship match
- Sheamus vs. Rusev
- Rhea Ripley to kick off the show
- Gunther with message for Bill Goldberg
- Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis with WWE Evolution message
