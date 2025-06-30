VIP PODCAST 6/30 – Greg Parks Outloud! New Japan’s acquisition of Olympic gold medalist Aaron Wolf, and how he can potentially fill the void as a main eventer that others have yet to fill (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at New Japan’s newest signing, Aaron Wolf, and how he may eventually be able to become the main eventer to replace stars that have left, in a way that other Young Lions haven’t been able to do.

