AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Where: Ontario, Calif. at Toyota Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that4,613 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,865. The arena has a capacity of 11,089 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada

Mercedes Moné vs. Mina Shirakawa – TBS Championship match

MJF vs. Brody King vs. Anthony Bowens vs. AR Fox – 4-Way for #2 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In

Bandido & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Konosuke Takeshita & The Young Bucks – Heroes vs. Villains Trios match

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Beast Mortos & Dralistico – Heroes vs. Villains Tag Team match

