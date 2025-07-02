AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Where: Ontario, Calif. at Toyota Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that4,613 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,865. The arena has a capacity of 11,089 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada
- Mercedes Moné vs. Mina Shirakawa – TBS Championship match
- MJF vs. Brody King vs. Anthony Bowens vs. AR Fox – 4-Way for #2 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In
- Bandido & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Konosuke Takeshita & The Young Bucks – Heroes vs. Villains Trios match
- Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Beast Mortos & Dralistico – Heroes vs. Villains Tag Team match
