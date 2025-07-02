NXT HITS & MISSES (7/1): Hendry should get more time to show his comedic timing, The Family drama has grown tired, Inamura is a beast in the ring but also goofy and lovable

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee: Hit

Nice to see Hendry featured again NXT. The only thing I’d like to see more of his creativity with either another concert or even better a music video. I still look back at the Drew (McIntyre) Galloway mocking video fondly. I believe I read even Drew cracked up and had to hide his face with his hair to keep from showing him laughing. Hendry has great comedic timing and could benefit from being allowed to focus on it. Wes Lee has become the gatekeeper lately it seems, but even defeats he looks good, because of how great he is in the ring. Nice to see Mike Santana featured, as well.

The Family drama: Miss

I’ve grown tried of The Family’s demise. The only thing that stood out to me in this segment was Luca Crucifino, who I thought was pretty good on the mic.

Myles Borne vs. Lexis King: Minor Miss

Not the prettiest of matches. The glitter has come off Lexis King so much in the past months that he no longer seems like a credible winner against anyone. Borne looks good, but after the rocket-on-his-back moment, I fear he’ll settle into the background as a lower to mid-card talent, which is a shame because when he’s on his mark, he’s a blast to watch. Here’s hoping I’m wrong.

Thea Hail vs. Lainey Reid: Minor Hit

A decent match, but nothing you’d probably remember in a week. The story seems to be Hail’s ongoing losing streak. Are we going to see the black-clad all grown up girl from her days with Jacy Jayne return?

Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame: Hit

This turned out to be more fun that I thought it would. On one hand, I like the continuing story of just how long until Zaria turns on Ruca (please don’t drag it too much longer). As much they’ve been fun together, Zaria really needs to be NXT’s monster badass. I know I’m probably in the minority here, but I like The Culling / Paxley storyline. It makes them seem so much like the type of cult who seeks out and recruits those who feel lost or disenfranchised. Dame especially has come off sincerely, in that snake in the grass way.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Yoshiki Inamura vs. Jasper Troy: Hit

NXT has delivered a lot of these big man fights and they’ve been a lot of fun. I absolutely love Inamura. In the backstage segments, he comes off as goofy and lovable, but in the ring he’s a beast. His style is so unique, it really makes him stand out (plus, how can you not love that hair cut!)? Inamura against Oba Femi should be a blast. Considering I’d never heard of this guy before his random appearance in NXT, I’ve become a huge fan. Jasper Troy has a great look and I don’t think the multiple losses he’s taken hurts him, as he has the rookie card to fall back on.

Jordynne Grace promo: Hit

I think this was one of the best promos I’ve seen Grace cut since even just visiting NXT. I think Jayne as leader of Fatal Influence suits her better than Fallon Henley. Jayne has almost always been a side kick of sorts, but since winning the title, she exudes a certain confidence. Honestly, as much as I would love to see Grace win, I’m also okay with leaving the title with Jayne a bit longer to make her seem more like championship material and not just a footnote in the history of the Women’s NXT Title.