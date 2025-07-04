News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-3-2007): Reviews of WWE Raw with Shelton Benjamin in a big role, TNA Impact with a ton of runs in during key match (64 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe reviewing that week’s TNA Impact and WWE Raw. Raw featured a prominent role for Shelton Benjamin while Impact’s key match featured a ton of run-ins and angles.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

