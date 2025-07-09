AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Where: Garland, Tex. at Curtis Culwell Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,298 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,644. The arena has a capacity of 8,500 spectators when configured for professional wrestling.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley & Young Bucks & Claudio Castagnoli vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Will Ospreay & “Powerhouse” Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata – All Star 8-Man Tag match

Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta

Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla – 4-Way match for #2 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In

“Timeless” Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone final face-to-face

Mark Briscoe and MJF talky-talk

