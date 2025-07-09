AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Where: Garland, Tex. at Curtis Culwell Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,298 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,644. The arena has a capacity of 8,500 spectators when configured for professional wrestling.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Jon Moxley & Young Bucks & Claudio Castagnoli vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Will Ospreay & “Powerhouse” Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata – All Star 8-Man Tag match
- Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta
- Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla – 4-Way match for #2 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In
- “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone final face-to-face
- Mark Briscoe and MJF talky-talk
