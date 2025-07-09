NXT HITS & MISSES (7/8): Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project, Demsey vs. Tavion Heights, Hank & Tank vs. The Culling, Jordan vs. Reid

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project: Minor Hit

I love the Page & Vanity Project team up. I love to hate the Vanity Project. They are they are the idiots in high school I resented, and I love that. Saints looked good in the win, although he beat a threesome that are rookies, per se. Fun match, although I would have preferred the Evolve champion to not take a clean pin fall. I like the Falls Count Anywhere match between Page and Saints.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights: Minor Hit

Good while it lasted. I think Wren Sinclair is the fulcrum in The NQCC right now. I like The NQCC and I hate to see their demise, unfortunately.

Mike Santana & Joe Hendry vs. The High Ryze: Hit

I love me some Joe Hendry and I’ve become a huge fan of Mike Santana over the past month or so. I think this match could’ve gone a few more minutes, but for what it was, it was good. The High Ryze have an incredible upside. They just need a few wins to establish themselves.

Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace: Hit

Okay, I enjoyed these vignettes more than I should have.

Kehlani Jordan vs. Lainey Reid: Minor Hit

Jordan needs a major personality overhaul. A heel turn would suit her perfectly.

Hank & Tank vs. The Culling: Minor Hit

I wouldn’t have minded a tag title change, since The Culling could use a boost in the wins column. Hank & Tank continue to be an entertaining team.