News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/10 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Previews of AEW All In, Saturday Night’s Main Event, Evolution, TV show analysis, review of new NWO book (82 min.)

July 10, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller features analysis of these topics:

  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw, plus a preview of Saturday Night’s Main Event
  • A review of NXT TV and then previews of the Great American Bash and Evolution
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite followed by a thorough preview of All In
  • A review of the new book on the NWO

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025