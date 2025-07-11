FREE PODCAST 7/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado preview WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL and Evolution, discuss Cena’s movie “Heads of State,” more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado Acknowledge:
- WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL & Evolution previews
- Gunther vs. Goldberg; can a retiring Goldberg really win gold?
- Is there a cash-in?
- Heyman becomes the Oracle; no team name yet?
- LA Knight vs. Rollins
- Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre
- Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso, and what’s next for the Somoans and Tongans
- Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley; can Ripley finally win?
- Roxanne & Raquel vs. Charlotte & Alexa vs. the Kabuki Warriors vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria
- Battle Royale; who will win a title shot?
- Tiffany vs. Trish; Jorge makes a case for a cash-in
- Cargill vs. Naomi; Javier counters the cash-in
- Jorge gives his thought on Cena’s movie, “Heads of State,” and Hollywood Cena
- And more…
