FREE PODCAST 7/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado preview WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL and Evolution, discuss Cena’s movie “Heads of State,” more (73 min.)

July 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado Acknowledge:

  • WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL & Evolution previews
  • Gunther vs. Goldberg; can a retiring Goldberg really win gold?
  • Is there a cash-in?
  • Heyman becomes the Oracle; no team name yet?
  • LA Knight vs. Rollins
  • Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso, and what’s next for the Somoans and Tongans
  • Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley; can Ripley finally win?
  • Roxanne & Raquel vs. Charlotte & Alexa vs. the Kabuki Warriors vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria
  • Battle Royale; who will win a title shot?
  • Tiffany vs. Trish; Jorge makes a case for a cash-in
  • Cargill vs. Naomi; Javier counters the cash-in
  • Jorge gives his thought on Cena’s movie, “Heads of State,” and Hollywood Cena
  • And more…

