FREE PODCAST 7/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado preview WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL and Evolution, discuss Cena’s movie “Heads of State,” more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado Acknowledge:

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL & Evolution previews

Gunther vs. Goldberg; can a retiring Goldberg really win gold?

Is there a cash-in?

Heyman becomes the Oracle; no team name yet?

LA Knight vs. Rollins

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso, and what’s next for the Somoans and Tongans

Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley; can Ripley finally win?

Roxanne & Raquel vs. Charlotte & Alexa vs. the Kabuki Warriors vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

Battle Royale; who will win a title shot?

Tiffany vs. Trish; Jorge makes a case for a cash-in

Cargill vs. Naomi; Javier counters the cash-in

Jorge gives his thought on Cena’s movie, “Heads of State,” and Hollywood Cena

And more…

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO