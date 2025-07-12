VIP PODCAST 7/11 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Logan Paul interrupts Jelly Roll, Trish and Tiffany face-to-face, Wyatt challenge for WWE Tag Titles, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 11 edition of WWE Smackdown including a Jelly Roll-Logan Paul angle that worked, a Tiffany and Trish Stratus segment that at least had the right idea in mind, a Paul Heyman-L.A. Knight exchange that worked, the Wyatts winning the WWE Tag Titles from The Street Profits, and more hype for a big weekend of special events.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO