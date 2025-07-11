FREE PODCAST 7/11 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell discuss whether TNA should hand keys to Heyman, removal of R-Truth, MITB possible winners, live callers (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the July 6, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell, they discuss last night’s episode of WWE Raw, plus live calls on a variety subjects including Money in the Bank, could Matt Hardy or Christian be given a win, could Triple H fill R-Truth’s slot, why was R-Truth removed, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss in-depth the prospects of Paul Heyman running TNA.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO