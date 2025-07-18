WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, July 18, 2025

Where: San Antonio, Tex. at Frost Bank Center

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 14,382 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

John Cena and Cody Rhodes Summerslam contract signing

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alba Fyre

Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. DIY – WWE Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender Fatal 4-Way match

Charlotte Flair vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Jacob Fatu returns

