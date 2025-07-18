VIP PODCAST 7/17 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Goldberg’s SNME discontent, Omega’s future, ZSJ’s best Forbidden Door opponents, could WCW have caught WWE, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Would WCW have caught up to the WWF in a few years if it had remained in business?

Is it inconsistent for Goldberg to refuse to wrestle at a WCW house show in Germany but agree to lose his retirement match to Gunther?

What are some past essential traits of wrestlers that aren’t essential anymore? Are there skills now that a big deal that weren’t decades ago?

Why do referees sometimes lift an arm three times before calling an end to a match and other times they just call it off?

Who are the top three possible opponents for Zack Sabre. Jr. at Forbidden Door to showcase his style?

Will diverticulitis define the final chapter of Kenny Omega’s career?

Is The Judgment Day the Paul Levesque version of The Bullet Club?

A conspiracy theory on Goldberg getting screwed at Saturday Night’s Main Event by Paul Levesque and thoughts on Goldberg’s interview critical of his WWE return

A pushback on the perception of a dead crowd at times at All In

More on tag team names

JoJo singing “Ain’ Nobody” for Swerve

Trish’s retirement vs. career timeline

Could fans still be burned out on AEW on Wednesday due to the length of All In?

