News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reviews of AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Raw, ROH Supercard of Honor, UFC, plus preview of TNA Slammiversary (64 min.)

July 18, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller features analysis of these topics:

  • A review of AEW Dynamite’s follow-up to All In
  • A review of ROH’s Supercard of Honor
  • A preview of TNA Slammiversary and an evaluation of the build
  • A review of NXT from Tuesday night
  • A review of WWE Raw including follow-up on SNME and Evolution
  • A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of the next card

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025