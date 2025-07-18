VIP PODCAST 7/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reviews of AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Raw, ROH Supercard of Honor, UFC, plus preview of TNA Slammiversary (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller features analysis of these topics:

A review of AEW Dynamite’s follow-up to All In

A review of ROH’s Supercard of Honor

A preview of TNA Slammiversary and an evaluation of the build

A review of NXT from Tuesday night

A review of WWE Raw including follow-up on SNME and Evolution

A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of the next card

