FREE PODCAST 7/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier Machado talks Rollins injury, Goldberg’s final match, “Superman,” more (51 min.)

July 19, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado acknowledges:

  • Rollins injury; real or fake?
  • Were the Roman plans changed?
  • Goldberg’s final match; exactly what was expected
  • Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre draw celebrity babysitting duty
  • Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso; glorified filler?
  • Ripley and Iyo: The Case of the Surprise Cash-In
  • Naomi hater gives Naomi her flowers
  • Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Valkyria
  • Bayley needs to check out the Charlotte playbook
  • Can Lynch pull Valyria out of the ditch she’s been driven into?
  • Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
  • WWE have done the impossible; they’ve humanized Charlotte
  • James Gunn’s “Superman”
  • And more…

