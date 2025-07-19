FREE PODCAST 7/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier Machado talks Rollins injury, Goldberg’s final match, “Superman,” more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Javier Machado acknowledges:
- Rollins injury; real or fake?
- Were the Roman plans changed?
- Goldberg’s final match; exactly what was expected
- Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre draw celebrity babysitting duty
- Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso; glorified filler?
- Ripley and Iyo: The Case of the Surprise Cash-In
- Naomi hater gives Naomi her flowers
- Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Valkyria
- Bayley needs to check out the Charlotte playbook
- Can Lynch pull Valyria out of the ditch she’s been driven into?
- Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
- WWE have done the impossible; they’ve humanized Charlotte
- James Gunn’s “Superman”
- And more…
