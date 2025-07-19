FREE PODCAST 7/19 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Flair-Lethal, Bagwell, Paul Heyman’s future, Nexus-Cena, TNA Impact, Mystery Raw GM, TNA booking (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from July 9 and 12, 2010.

On the July 9, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops includes discussion with live callers on on the previous night’s TNA Impact, the TNA Victory Road PPV, what pro wrestling can draw from the success of MMA, TNA’s strengths and weaknesses as a product right now, WWE’s mystery GM, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they ran through the complete Victory Road PPV line-up, Buff Bagwell’s retirement plans, nostalgia news including Hoops’s Hall of Fame Roundtable with a strong panel of guests on Saturday, and more.

Then on the July 12, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discuss last night’s TNA Victory Road PPV, including dissecting the booking. They took live calls throughout the show including questions on Paul Heyman and whether TNA should give him a trial run as booker, the style of interviews in WWE and TNA today, ideas on the Raw G.M. and Nexus leader, Triple H, Dixie Carter’s comments, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they reviewed TNA Victory Road.

