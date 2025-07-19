VIP PODCAST 7/19 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotlines (Mid-July 2007): Benoit toxicology report results, New York Times coverage, guests Bruce Mitchell and Irv Muchnick (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines for July 16 and 17, both combined into one file lasting about an hour. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

-MONDAY – JULY 16 (Latest on Benoit/WWE story, in-house notes)

-TUESDAY PT. 1 – JULY 17 (Raw Analysis, Toxicology Tuesday, NY Times)

-TUESDAY PT. 2 – JULY 17 (2nd Update: with Bruce Mitchell, Benoit developments)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

