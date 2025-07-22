VIP PODCAST 7/22 – TNA Slammiversary PPV Audio Roundtable – Lilly & Maitland: Williams vs. Hendry vs. Santana TNA Title main event, Moose vs. Slater for X Division title, AJ Styles appearance, more (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributors Darrin Lilly and Chris Maitland discuss TNA’s Slammiversary from the UBS Arena with Maitland providing the live perspective. They review the show from start to finish including the main event of Trick Williams defending the TNA Title in a triple threat match against Joe Hendry & Mike Santana, the 4-way ladder match for the TNA Tag Team Titles, Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich Title vs. Title, Moose defending the TNA X Division title against Leon Slater, and more. They also talk about the appearance of AJ Styles in a TNA ring for the first time in over a decade.

