10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (7-23-2015): Kevin Owens vs. Rusev, Seth vs. Rollins, Neville vs. Adam Rose, plus Ambrose, Naomi, Sasha Banks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

July 23, 2015

Taped 7/21/15 in Lincoln, NE.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– WWE Open.

– Smackdown Open.

– After fireworks and some crowd-shots, Tom Phillips plugged Kevin Owens vs. Rusev.

– Byron Saxton narrated a graphic showing that Naomi & Sasha Banks would face The Bella Twins tonight.

– Back to Phillips, as we’re also getting Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins in the main event. Quite a loaded show. I liked that they talked about several matches right at the outset. Could keep some viewers around.

– Dean Ambrose came out for a match. As he did, they showed the reunited Luke Harper & Bray Wyatt taking out Ambrose and Roman Reigns on Raw. The babyfaces ended up standing tall. Phillips tied this one-on-one contest into last week’s main event, saying this was borne out of that finish. Again, good move to give the match some background. Sheamus carried a mic to the ring along with his Money in the Bank briefcase. He talked about Big Show being put through a table last week in the tag match. He said there’s no escape for Ambrose tonight and he planned on giving Ambrose an arse-kicking. He proclaimed himself the next World Heavyweight Champion.

Ambrose responded by saying the words of Sheamus got him thinking. He paused for a light “you look stupid” chant and then agreed with that chant.

1 – DEAN AMBROSE vs. SHEAMUS

Sheamus took a break at ringside in the early going. Back in, Ambrose threw himself at Sheamus with a dropkick. He then clotheslined Sheamus over the top and to ringside. Suicide dive attempt, but Sheamus clobbered him with a forearm that stopped Ambrose. Ambrose jumped off the apron and DDT Sheamus at ringside. They went to break at 2:19 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back with Sheamus in control, slamming Ambrose into the bottom rope to work on Ambrose’s injured knee. He went to that same well again, with success. Ambrose fought out of a version of the stretch muffler, only to get powerbombed for his troubles. Sheamus settled into a half-crab in the center of the ring. Ambrose broke free and connected on his patented clothesline. Ambrose knocked Sheamus down with forearms as his comeback commenced. Roll-up out of the corner for two. Ambrose low-bridged Sheamus on a Brogue Kick attempt, then hit the suicide dive successfully. Back in, diving elbow off the top by Ambrose, though he came down on his knee. At that point, the lights went out and Bray Wyatt’s music played. He walked out from backstage with his lantern, then blew it out. As he stood atop the stage, Luke Harper stood on the announce table. Sheamus was no longer in the ring. Ambrose looked like he was deciding what to do, and he made the wrong decision: Going after Harper. Sheamus was outside the ring and nailed Ambrose with the Brogue Kick when Ambrose exited the ring. Back in, Sheamus with another Brogue Kick for the pinfall.

WINNER: Sheamus, at 10:26. There was fear that Sheamus would be jobbed out with the briefcase, but this was a nice win for him despite the distraction. Ambrose looks to be programmed with the Wyatts again. After sitting out last month’s special event, I’m not sure WWE really knows what to do with him.

Replays of the match/distractions were shown.

– Phillips, Saxton, and Jimmy Uso were shown at the announce table. Phillips said Jerry Lawler had the week off. Lawler’s brother passed away on Tuesday, the day Smackdown was taped.

– The Neville vs. Stardust feud was chronicled with comic book-like graphics.

– JoJo was backstage with Neville. Even he towers over JoJo. Neville said Stardust is unlike anyone or anything he has encountered. He said Stardust is a nut who thinks he’s a supervillain. He doesn’t see Stardust as a villain, but rather, a coward. Neville proclaimed the “altitude era” now. As he walked away, the TV behind JoJo began to malfunction. Stardust showed up on the screen, laughing maniacally, and making the star with his hands. He said nothing.

– Coming up, the major brawl between Undertaker and Brock Lesnar from Raw.

[Commercial Break]

2 – ADAM ROSE vs. NEVILLE

No entrance for Rose. Neville and Rose exchanged arm-wringers. Rose stomped Neville in the corner, then followed him to another corner and did the same. No Rosa at ringside, by the way. Neville fought out of a rest-hold, but Rose surprised Neville by jumping from the second rope and connecting on a hurricanrana. Neville’s speed was too much for Rose, however. Outside the ring, springboard moonsault by Neville. Back in, Neville hit the Red Arrow (not much of a reaction when he was setting it up, somewhat surprisingly) for the win.

WINNER: Neville, at 3:03. Suitable enhancement win for Neville to build his feud with Stardust.

The Red Arrow was replayed from a couple different angles. As Neville celebrated, Stardust was shown on the Titan-Tron celebrating like it was New Year’s. Stardust said even the sharpest arrows, no matter what color (he said while holding something greenâ€¦hint hint), come crashing down. “My hand is touching your handâ€¦be my hero.” More famous Dusty lines in his promo. Neville didn’t seem to know what to make of Stardust’s promo.

– Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins is tonight.

– Also, Kevin Owens vs. Rusev.

[Commercial Break]

– The exterior of the Pinnacle Bank Arena, on the campus of the University of Nebraska, was shown.

– A video package aired on Sasha Banks, establishing her character and personality. Well-done, as they can’t rely on assuming people know her from NXT.

– Banks teams with Naomi against The Bella Twins later on this evening.

– King Barrett came out, and asked for some decorum from the fans. He mentioned his win over R-Truth at Battleground, saying he showed what will happen when anyone mocks his accomplishments. He said if you want a piece of this king, you better hit him between the eyes. He put the entire world on notice and said his crowning moment is still to come. He closed with, “All hail King Barrett.”

– The announcers, on-camera, discussed the exciting things happening in WWE right now, and plugged the WWE Network.

– Owens vs. Rusev is next.

[Commercial Break]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

– Kevin Owens came out for his match with Rusev. As he did, they showed stills of his match with John Cena at Battleground. Then they showed clips of Owens and Rusev not getting along during their tag match Monday. Owens said all he has heard since Sunday is people chanting “tap Owens tap.” Of course, none of the fans bit on that. Owens said what really matters is he gave Cena the toughest fight of his career. He said he’s not the one who goes by the motto, “never give up.” His outlook is more “live to fight another day,” which is what he claimed to do on Sunday. He said he doesn’t care what anyone thinks, and that he always does what’s best for his career. Monday night was no different. He said once Sheamus left his team high and dry, he knew there was no point in sticking around. He made a crack about Rusev not knowing which Lana he wants to go to second base with. That drew an angry Rusev out from backstage, followed behind by Summer Rae.

3 – KEVIN OWENS vs. RUSEV

Rusev charged the ring and the bell rang immediately. Rusev got a few shots in and Owens bailed. They went to break 16 seconds into the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 3:27 of the match with Owens putting the boots to Rusev. Owens continued his brawling tactics with punches and kicks. Rusev picked Owens up and delivered a fall-away slam. A splash in the corner missed and Owens superkicked Rusev. Cannonball connected. Somewhat ironically, given the latest rumors, Owens tried to pull Rusev away from the ropes for a pin and struggled to do so, yelling, “lose some weight!” at Rusev. Owens settled into a mid-ring chin-lock. Rusev broke out of the rest-hold and came back with a spinning heel kick. Jumping side kick felled Owens. Owens escaped the Accolade and rolled outside the ring. Rusev shouted for him to return, but Owens thought better of it.

WINNER: Rusev, via count-out, at 9:37. An interesting match-up on paper that was just okay in execution. Part of that, I think, is that Rusev was playing the babyface role in the match, but both men were clearly heels.

– Rich Brennan was backstage with Cesaro. Cesaro said he took John Cena to the limit, and now it’s onto Seth Rollins. He talked about what it’s been like to get to this point in his career and talked of his love for the business. Cesaro said success doesn’t come overnight and he wants to prove that hard work pays off and the American Dream never dies. Kevin Owens walked up to interrupt and mocked Cesaro. He said he beat Cena in his first night, accomplishing more in that night than Cesaro in his entire WWE career. He said Cesaro has abandoned his family by bragging about being on the road so often. Cesaro asked if Owens just came from catering but then said no, he walked out on yet another match. Owens said he’s on his way to catering to watch Cesaro lose to Rollins. Cesaro told Owens to do what he does best and “Walk Owens Walk.”

– Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Tamina came to the ring. Tag action featuring Banks and Naomi is next.

[Commercial Break]

4 – NAOMI & SASHA BANKS vs. THE BELLA TWINS

When The Bellas and Alicia Fox came out, they aired photos of the Triple-Threat match from Battleground. Nikki worked Naomi’s arm, but Naomi cleverly stepped on Nikki’s foot to break. Nice spinebuster from Nikki for two. Double-team by the Bellas for a two-count. Banks tagged in at 1:35. The Bellas didn’t allow her to get out of the blocks, though. Headscissors applied by Nikki. She also did push-ups while in the move. Middle-rope dropkick by Brie for two at 2:48. Just before Brie Mode could run wild, Tamina pulled Banks out of the ring. Behind the ref’s back, Tamina pulled Brie out of the ring. Banks put the boots to Brie outside the ring as they cut to break at 3:28 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 6:29 with Naomi working over Brie in the heel corner. Banks taunted Brie, making sure she couldn’t get to Nikki to make the tag. Banks set Brie up in the corner, bringing both of her knees down across the mid-section of Brie. Naomi came in and gave Brie a snap suplex. Another tag to Sasha who slapped Brie across the face. More frequent tags by Naomi and Sasha. Brie tried to get the fans behind her while stuck in a rear chin-lock. Brie dropkicked Naomi off the apron and was left alone in the ring. Tag was made to Nikki at 10:51. Nikki took out both Naomi and Sasha. Alabama Slam on Naomi for two. Rack Attack, but Sasha tackled Nikki. Brie jumped on Sasha and the two illegal women rolled out of the ring. Tamina and Fox got involved outside the ring as well. Naomi rolled up Nikki for two. Forearm by Nikki knocked Naomi off her feet. Rack Attack by Nikki to get the victory.

WINNERS: The Bella Twins, at 12:18. Really, really nice match. Not “nice WOMEN’S match,” just a nice match in general. All four worked hard and looked good.

– This time, Phillips mentioned that Lawler was out this week with “personal issues.” That’s concerning language to use for viewers who picked up on that. As the announcers talked about what a great night it’s been, they sent it to comments from Jake Gyllenhaal as well as the Tough Enough coaches about Gyllenhaal’s training to star in the movie “Southpaw.”

– Next, the return of The Undertaker on Raw.

[Commercial Break]

– Back to the announcers, who threw it to the Raw Rebound.

– A graphic for Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar at Summerslam was shown.

– Seth Rollins came to the ring for his main event match against Cesaro. It takes place after the break.

[Commercial Break]

– With Rollins in the ring, they showed John Cena confronting Rollins on Raw Monday night, presumably leading to Cena vs. Rollins at Summerslam.

5 – SETH ROLLINS vs. CESARO

Quick roll-up by Cesaro went nowhere, and he and Rollins both struggled to gain an advantage off of that. Cesaro picked Rollins up over his head and dropped him. A missed shoulder in the corner led to Rollins kneeing Cesaro out of the ring then diving onto him. Cesaro recovered outside the ring as they went to break at 1:22 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

The show was back at 4:56 of the match. Rollins had Cesaro on the mat in a hold. Cesaro was finally able to create separation. Rollins missed a corner dive and Cesaro gave him a belly-to-belly overhead suplex. Uppercuts from corner to corner by Cesaro. Cesaro picked Rollins up for a bodyslam and turned it into a suplex for two. Cross-body off the top by Cesaro but Rollins rolled through for a near-fall. Rollins tried to lift Cesaro to no avail. Running dropkick almost knocked Rollins out of his boots. Cesaro tried to suplex Rollins into the ring from the apron, but Rollins avoided it. He delivered a buckle bomb to Cesaro then set up for the Pedigree. Cesaro blocked it and locked in the Sharpshooter. With Rollins getting close to the ropes, Cesaro switched gears and applied a cross-face. Enziguiri by Rollins, but Cesaro sent him into the air and caught him with an uppercut. Near-fall at 11:53 for Cesaro. Rollins went to ringside and grabbed his WWE World Title. Cesaro cut him off before he could leave, though, and gave Rollins an uppercut. I don’t know, non-title match versus the World Championâ€¦I’d take the count-out win. A win is a win at that point. Spinebuster to set up the Cesaro Swing. As the ref was ditching the title, Rollins gave Cesaro a thumb to the eye. Cesaro was sent shoulder-first into the steel post. Pedigree finished it.

WINNER: Rollins, at 13:10.

The finishing sequence was replayed. As Rollins was backing up the ramp, Kevin Owens came out, passing Rollins on his way to the ring. Owens attacked Cesaro and gave him a pop-up powerbomb. Saxton said he can’t understand what makes Owens tick. Owens stood over Cesaro to close the show.