WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, July 25, 2025
Where: Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Arena
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 7,944 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,432 spectators when configured for basketball.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix – WWE Tag Team Championship match
- Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez
- Randy Orton & Jelly Roll to confront Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre
- Cody Rhodes to appear
- WWE to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan
