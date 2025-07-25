WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, July 25, 2025

Where: Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Arena

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 7,944 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,432 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll to confront Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes to appear

WWE to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan

