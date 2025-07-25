WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/18): Keller’s report on Hulk Hogan tribute, Cody Rhodes addresses Cena, Wyatts vs. Andrade & Fenix, Orton & Jelly Roll, Bliss vs. Perez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 25, 2025

CLEVELAND, OHIO AT ROCKET ARENA

AIRED ON ON USA NETWORK AND ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,202 tickets were distributed with a set-up for 9,542. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts. (Note: This is down over 3,000 people since the last TV in Cleveland. Raw on Feb. 3, 2025 had 12,648 in attendance.

-They opened with an image of the area with a graphic that said “In Memory of Hulk Hogan: 1953-2025.” A “Hogan!” chant was heard. Then they cut to the stage where Paul “Triple H” Levesque stood surrounded by current and former WWE wrestlers and managers, including Hogan’s long-time friends Jimmy Hart and B. Brian Blair. Ted DiBiase, Sgt. Slaughter, Bruce Prichard, Gerald Briscoe, and Hacksaw Duggan were front row next to Levesque. Levesque spoke about Hogan’s influence on pro wrestling and then called for a ten-bell salute. They showed Jimmy Hart crying. They cut to fans holding up signs and action figures. Then fans stood and cheered. Another “Hogan!” chant started.

-A six minute video tribute aired on Hogan, including various images of him from the 1980s through recently. It shifted into a biographical segment including images of him as a kid and then early wrestling photos including a couple AWA clips leading into his Madison Square Garden win over Iron Sheik to win the WWF Title. It continue through his run in the NWO and beyond. It noted that he died surrounded by friends and family in his home in Florida yesterday.

-They showed scenes outside the arena. They then cut to Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett at ringside. Tessitore said he considered Hogan “as transformational as any star that has been in the modern era of American sports.” He compared him to Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Michael Jordan, and Tiger Woods. He focused on his drawing power and promotional force. Barrett said many of them wouldn’t be there without him.

(Keller’s Analysis: I always believe that it is massively overstated that without Hogan, pro wrestling wouldn’t have been big enough to attract fans and lead to a profitable national pro wrestling company for decades to come. Someone was going to take advantage of cable TV and syndication, the advent of closed-circuit and pay-per-view revenue methods, and eventually streaming. Pro wrestling was massively popular for decades before Hogan, and other top stars were drawing big crowds regularly before Hogan during the early 1980s when Hogan was taking off, including the Von Erichs, Verne Gagne, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, and Dusty Rhodes, among others. Other pro wrestling stars would have risen and kept the athletic art form of pro wrestling entertainment thriving, although the peaks and valleys would have come at a different rhythm with different highs and lows over time. More wrestlers were making full time livings in pro wrestling in the five and ten year period before Hulkamania than in the five and ten year period afterward. That’s not to diminish the facts of the crowds and ratings Hogan drew; it’s just to clarify that there’s no reason to believe that without him, Paul Levesque and Wade Barrett wouldn’t have become pro wrestlers. It’s notable that they touted Hogan’s marketing and drawing power, but didn’t vouch for him as a person.)

-Logan Paul made his way to the ring and said he escaped Cleveland to become rich and famous. Jelly Roll interrupted and fired back at Logan. Logan warned that he gets to tag in Drew McIntyre. He said Jelly Roll merely got in a couple of cheap shots at him. Jelly Roll got in the ring and said Logan has been pampered his whole life and he was soft as Charmin and “a Prime peddling punk-ass bitch.” Drew entered the ring and stood next to Logan. Fans chanted “Randy!” Jelly said he didn’t come along and then sang lyrics to Orton’s theme song. Orton then walked out.

Orton raised a mic, but then popped Drew with it. Drew raked Orton’s eyes and knocked him to the floor. Drew and Logan then beat up Jelly Roll. Logan took a big swing at Jelly Roll, Jelly Roll ducked and then gave Logan a Black Hole Slam. Orton returned to the ring to celebrate with Jelly Roll as the heel duo retreated to the aisle.

-A vignette aired with Andrade and Rey Fenix speaking about their attributes as a team. Andrade said, “We are the standard.”

-Tessitore said The Wyatt Sicks defending against Fenix & Andrade is the main event.

-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their ring entrance. [c]

(1) ROXANNE PEREZ (w/Raquel Rodriguez) vs. ALEXA BLISS (w/Charlotte Flair)

As Perez made her way to the ring with Rodriguez, the announcers plugged the Women’s Tag Team Title match at Summerslam with these four. The bell rang 35 minutes into the hour. Bliss took control early and leaped off the ring apron with a running flip dive off the ring apron. When Rodriguez walked over to her, Charlotte stepped up to Rodriguez. They cut to a double-box break early. [c/db]

Perez took over during the break. Bliss made a comeback after they returned from the break. When Bliss set up Sister Abigail, Bliss raked her eyes. As the ref scolded Bliss, Raquel snapped Bliss’s neck over the top rope. Perez landed a springboard moonsault for a two count. Charlotte threw Raquel into the time keeper’s area as Bliss kicked out. Perez turned to yell at Charlotte. Bliss then took over against Perez. As Bliss climbed to the top rope for a Twisted Bliss, Raquel hit Charlotte with a big boot. She set up a powerbomb, distracting Bliss. Bliss shifted to leaping off the top rope at Raquel with a Twisted Bliss on her. When Bliss returned to the ring, Perez surprised her with a roll-up for a three count.

Charlotte consoled Bliss afterward. Bliss was bleeding from her mouth.

WINNER: Perez in 7:00.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Jade Cargill backstage. Jade said next week at Summerslam she’ll show everyone why she is a natural born champion. She walked away. Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice walked up to Kelley. Green said she was screwed out of the Queen of the Ring tournament and should be wrestling at Summerslam. Jade heard her call her stupid. Chelsea sensed Jade was behind her and looked scared. Jade punched her. Chelsea ran away. Jade dragged her into the mirrors set up backstage and then into the Gorilla position. She carried Chelsea onto the entrance stage and then threw her into the ring.

(2) JADE CARGILL vs. CHELSEA GREEN

The ref called for the bell 54 minutes into the hour. They cut to an immediate break when Jade delivered a Pump Kick to send Chelsea to the floor. [c]

Jade rallied against Green right after the break. Barrett said Green had been taking it to Jade in the previous few minutes. Alba Fyre distracted Jade from the ring apron, giving Green an opening to take over again. Jade came right back with a Jaded for the win.

WINNER: Jade in 5:00.

-When Piper Niven and Fyre attacked Jade afterward, Tiffany Stratton charged out for the save. Jade and Tiffany landed a double dropkick to clear the ring.

