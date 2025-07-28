AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (7/26): Tony Schiavone’s handling of acknowledging Hogan, Dustin Rhodes’s fighting spirit, Anthony Bowens, All-Star Tag matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Greetings! To help you navigate, my Hits are in order of best to worst. Each review includes a historical tidbit and a final grade. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode.

HITS

AEW STANDS FOR (ALL ELITE WOMEN)

Athena defended the ROH Women’s World Championship against Windsor in a match with big implications for the ongoing storyline surrounding the title. Athena, as reigning champion, countered Windsor’s attack, landed a precise shotgun dropkick and executed the O-Face to secure her 30th successful title defense, reinforcing her dominance in the division. Windsor was presented as a resilient challenger, displaying credible offense that positions her as a relevant figure for future title opportunities. This match served to elevate both athletes in the context of the championship.

TONY SCHIAVONE ON HULK HOGAN

Tony Schiavone made a succinct, impactful comment. He sent sympathies to Hulk Hogan’s family by name. He also praised Hogan’s role in the ’80s and the Monday Night Wars. His words were intimate, revealing that Hogan was more than just a pop culture icon. It’s hard to do all that in two minutes, but he did. It felt grounded, authentic, and historical. There was no hagiography. Discussing Hogan is challenging because his immense legacy is marred by scandal and bigotry.

THE CHICAGO CROWD

Like the women’s roster, the Chicago crowd kept strong energy all night. Their enthusiasm lifted each match. Other cities might not match this energy.

TRIANGLE OF MADNESS DEBUT

The debuting trio, The Triangle of Madness, made a strong impression. They showed both credibility and personality. The group’s name hints at playfulness. But in wrestling, audience reaction is the real test.

THE FIGHTING SPIRIT OF DUSTIN RHODES

Dustin Rhodes put the TNT Championship on the line against Lee Moriarty, surviving a tense near-tapout before using a smart inside cradle counter for the victory and retaining his title. This successful defense added to Dustin’s legacy as a champion. Following the match, Kyle Fletcher challenged Dustin, setting up a Chicago Street Fight for next week, where Dustin’s championship will again be at stake.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MISSES

ANTHONY BOWENS

Let me start with this: I like Anthony Bowens. He’s passionate, polished in the ring, and was the group’s emotional heartbeat at their peak. But let’s not dance around it: His singles push isn’t working. The matches are fine, and the energy is there. But the story isn’t. AEW gave Bowens a singles spotlight, but without direction, identity, or edge, he’s just floating—and that’s worse than being cold. It’s forgettable.

COLD MATCHES

AEW projects a sports-based product. But unannounced or impromptu matches, often with little story buildup, make it feel more like WWE. These cold matches lack ongoing storylines or clear stakes, so they seem less meaningful than well-developed feuds or tournament bouts.

ALL-STAR TAG TEAM MATCHES

I see why AEW uses this gimmick, but why can’t women’s roster members fill this role? AEW just ran a tournament match that deserved more time. Why does Don Callis’s family get more TV time than Tay Melo, Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, or Deonna Purrazzo?

SHOW FORMAT

Segments that should’ve advanced stories were either missing or felt like rough sketches. The pacing was off. By the main event, I wondered about the episode’s point.

FINAL SCORE

HITS 5

MISSES 4

FINAL THOUGHTS

This week’s Collision wasn’t a bad show, but it felt like one wrestling on autopilot. The women’s division once again carried the episode, both in match quality and storyline weight. But there’s no ignoring the creative fatigue elsewhere. Cold matches, scattered formatting, and a lack of real build made too much of the episode feel like filler. Segments didn’t connect or progress stories. Let’s hope next week brings more cohesion, more narrative purpose, and more follow-through.

WRESTLING HISTORY: On this day in 1986, Dusty Rhodes defeated Ric Flair in a steel cage match in Greensboro, North Carolina, to win the final of his three NWA World Championships. Two weeks later, Flair won the title again.

PODCAST PLUG: Be sure to check out the Collision Café I host with PWTorch’s Amin Ajani, available exclusively to PWTorch VIP members.