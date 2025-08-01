5 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (7-21-2020): 10 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (7-22-2015): Magnus (Nick Aldis) vs. Bram, Bobby Roode vs. Matt Hardy, Rockstar Spud vs. Eric Young, plus Eli Drake (L.A. Knight), Drew Galloway (McIntyre)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA Impact Wrestling TV Results

July 22, 2015

Taped in Orlando, Fla.

Report by Mike McMahon, PWTorch contributor

The Card: Bram vs. Magnus in a Street Fight. … Rockstar Spud vs. Eric Young in a chain match. … Matt Hardy vs. Bobby Roode in a tables match to determine the No. 1 contender to the TNA World Hvt. Title held by Ethan Carter III.

In-arena: Dixie Carter walks out to the stage, near the entrance, and sets up the 2015 TNA Hall of Fame inductee announcement. Dixie said that there were many worthy candidates, but one wrestler stood above the rest. She then threw to a video that named Jeff Jarrett as the 2015 Hall of Fame inductee.

After the video, Josh Mathews and “The Pope” D’Angelo Dinero were shown in their announce studio to hype Jarrett as the inductee and also the upcoming matches on tonight’s show, which were booked by new authority figure Bully Ray.

Mathews said that they will replay the King of the Mountain match from Slammiversary, as well as Eric Young vs. Rockstar Spud in a chain match, Bobby Roode vs. Matt Hardy in a tables match to determine the No. 1 contender for the TNA Title, and also Tigre Uno, the X-Division Champion, has a message for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

1 — BRAM vs. MAGNUS — Street Fight

The match begins with a brawl at ringside. Mathews recaps the Magnus-Mickie James vs. James Storm feud, and wonders who the mystery female partner is for Storm. With the match now in the ring, Magnus hits a suplex on Bram and then catches him with a big boot to the face. Bram begins to take control and tosses Magnus back to the outside.

Now on the outside, Bram pulls out weapons from under the ring and slams the dreaded cookie sheet over Magnus’s head. Next up was the trash can, which was also slammed over Magnus. Magnus then began to come back and hit a missile dropkick from the middle rope. Magnus picked up the trash can and put it over Bram’s head, and then smacked that trash can with a steel chair a few times.

Magnus them climbed to the top rope and hit a flying elbow for a two count. Referee Early Hebner was bumped, then Magnus had Bram pinned but the referee remained down. Hebner was slow to make the count because of the bump and Bram got a shoulder up at two. Bram then low-blowed Magnus for a three count.

WINNER: Bram via pinfall in 6:13.

Post-match, Bram left the ring and James Storm made his way to ringside. He entered the ring and assaulted Magnus over the head with a cowbell. Storm said that he would reveal his partner by the end of the night, and he said that Magnus and Mickie James might want to stick around to watch it all play out.

[Reax: A fine opening match. The ref bump is typical for TNA, but that’s all right given that there was a lot of extracurriculars in this match with the weapons and such. They could have done more to protect Magnus. Sure, there was the ref bump, but why not have Storm cost Magnus the match while the referee was distracted after getting bumped? Perhaps they weren’t concerned with protecting Magnus, with him leaving the company, but still, he’s the babyface in a feud that’s still playing out on television and it could have put more heat on Storm.]

[Commercial Break at 9:13]

[Q2] Back from the break, TNA ran a video package hyping Bound for Glory this October from Charlotte, also mentioning that travel packages are currently on sale.

In-arena: Eli Drake is shown making his way to the ring and Mathews runs down the footage from last week, when Drake attacked Drew Galloway and cost him the TNA World Title against Ethan Carter III.

Drake opened his promo saying that he waited a long time to talk to the fans. He said so many people asked him how he could do what he did to Galloway. He told the crowd to stop crying. He said he was furious, he said he wasn’t a creature of circumstance, but a creator of circumstance. Drake said that meant Galloway got him in the door, but he couldn’t stop “blabbing” to everyone to “stand up.”

Meanwhile, Drake said that Galloway wanted to talk for him. He said he used The Rising for every bit he could. Drake said none of the fans are different than him. He said they’re all exactly like him. He said they’re like him because everyone has called into work sick when they’ve been healthy. He said they all have friends they’ve used because they get them things. He said that a lot of women are there with guys only because they pay their bills, while they wished they were there with guys like him.

He said as long as he’s breathing, Galloway will never be the TNA World Hvt. champion, because he won’t let him. He said that’s not an insult, it’s a fact of life. That brought out Galloway, who slowly walked out to the stage. Pope said that Galloway was in the zone, and he was zoned in on Eli Drake.

Standing about halfway down the ramp, Galloway told Eli that he brought him to The Rising because he knew he had the killer instinct. Galloway said he just turned 30 last month. He said people think he’s older because he’s been wrestling for 15 years. He said he has a torn shoulder right now, but nothing hurts as much as what Drake did last week.

Drew called Drake his brother and said his brother turned his back on him. Galloway said he decided that since Drake hates the people so much, he decided to ask the people what they wanted him to do to Drake. That prompted a “kick his ass” chant from the crowd. Galloway said it appears it’s unanimous. He told Drake that if he wanted to be a shining star so bad, Galloway would make him famous.

Galloway entered the ring as Drake stood ready with his crutch. Galloway hit the ring and ducked a swinging crutch from Drake. Galloway took him down and landed a slew of punches. Drake hit Galloway’s knee and started to land some punches of his own. Drake then fled the ring as Galloway took Drake’s crutch and snapped it with his foot in the ring.

[Reax: Very strong promo from both Galloway and Drake. We never heard much from Drake before this promo, and he was much better on the mic than I expected. The story was really simple, but effective. Drake is the jealous, egotistical maniac who turned on the man who helped him make it to TNA in the first place. Simple, but very effective storytelling. Galloway, meanwhile, continues to be the most underutilized talent in pro wrestling. He’s a superstar and should be a multi-time World Champion by now, if WWE or TNA had any clue what they were doing.]

Later tonight: Tigre Uno sends a message to Donald Trump.

Up Next: Taryn Terrell calls out Gail Kim for a six sides of steel match.

[Commercial Break at 9:25]

Back from the break, Mathews throws to a video package of Brooke winning the TNA Knockouts Title last week.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[Q3] In-arena: Christy Hemme was about to run a promo on “Pit Wars” when Terrell came charging out from backstage. She stole the microphone, saying that’s not important right now. Terrell is going crazy, saying she blames everyone for her loss. She said she’s going to lock herself in the cage until she has what’s hers. She said she’s going to destroy Gail Kim personally and professionally.

Terrell then demanded that Bully Ray come out and give her the title back. That brought out TNA Knockouts champion Brooke, who said it was no surprise to see Terrell throw a temper tantrum. She said she can blame anyone, but at the end of the day, she did this to herself. Brooke said the only person Terrell is mad at is herself. Brooke said if she wants her title, come get it.

Terrell began walking up the aisle when Gail Kim’s music hit and the lights went dark in the arena. Once they were back on, Kim was in the ring locked in the cage with Marti and Jade. Terrell could only watch as Gail Kim ran through The Dollhouse in the cage.

Brooke, meanwhile, walked down to ringside as Terrell looked at the cage. Brooke chased Terrell to the backstage area as Kim hit a dropkick on both Dollhouse members.

[Reax: Terrell was very good and Gail Kim was very good in the ring. Brooke’s promo left something to be desired, but her character hasn’t been booked as strongly as Terrell’s on television, and she hasn’t had much promo time until now. Brooke’s promo seemed very much like a Tough Enough promo, addressing the fans and talking about what they wanted to see. That’s fine, but it came across as pandering to the audience, a tad.]

Still to come: Matt Hardy vs. Bobby Roode to determine the No. 1 contender for the TNA World Hvt. Title.

Up next: A replay of the King of the Mountain match.

[Commercial Break at 9:36]

Back from the break, Mathews and Pope are in their announce studio setting up the replay of the King of the Mountain match. Pope said he’s excited, because Bully Ray is giving the fans the chance to re-live Slammiversary all over again.

Mathews then threw to the replay.

[Reax: On paper, this is a dumb idea to replay all of these Slammiversary matches. But, it apparently has something to do with TNA not being allowed to air segments involving Hernandez, due to him being under contract to Lucha Underground. Considering only a small percentage of TNA’s roughly 500,000 TV viewers probably saw these matches to begin with, it’s not bad to replay them, especially big matches like King of the Mountain.]

[Q5] Back after the replay, Mathews and Pope are in their studio again, recapping the match and reminding viewers that Jeff Jarrett was announced as a TNA Hall of Famer earlier tonight. Mathews said the Hall of Fame induction would take place next week. Pope and Mathews then advertised the chain match and the main event for later tonight.

Mathews threw to a video package on Tigre Uno, and his message for Donald Trump. A female narrator described Tijuana, showing clips of Tigre Uno walking around the city with his family.

Tigre Uno talked about how hard-working the Mexican people are, and how proud of their culture they are. The narrator said they asked Tigre about Donald Trump’s recent controversial comments about Mexico.

Tigre responded that most Mexicans who come to America are good people. He said they are good workers. He said the people who go to the U.S. work hard and want to provide a better life for their family. Uno then told Trump that he challenged him to show up at the Impact Zone next week, so he could show him who a real Mexican was.

[Reax: This is surely setting up some silly segment with a Trump impersonator. Great.]

Back in the arena, Mathews wondered what Trump would do.

[Commercial Break at 10:19]

Back from the break, The Revolution was making their way to the ring to announce the fifth member of the group, and who will partner with Storm to face Magnus and Mickie James next week on Impact.

Storm grabs the mic and said a lot of lost people are walking around the world. He said he could look around the crowd and find a lot of lost people himself. He said people need discipline and leadership. Storm said that he founded The Revolution on the idea that no matter who people are, they were welcome because the motto is that there is always room for one more.

Storm said that he gave Mickie James an opportunity to pledge and she turned him down. Storm said he knew that Mickie longed for a better life, not the miserable one she has with Magnus. Storm said the Mickie James he knew was a lost cause.

Storm said Mickie is going to get her one more match, because it’s going to be her and Magnus versus him and the newest member of the Revolution. Storm then welcomed out Serena.

Pope said she debuted in 2005 and was trained in Danny Davis in OVW. Pope said Mickie James took Serena under her wing and they became best friends. Storm said he wanted Serena to tell the crowd the truth about Mickie James.

Serena said it was a pleasure to stand next to Storm in a TNA ring. Serena said she has been friends with Mickie for more than ten years. She said that Mickie James got too big, and their friendship didn’t matter anymore. She said Mickie left her behind and broke her heart. Serena said she said she was lost for a long time, until she saw Storm.

Storm said unlike Magnus, a real man wants his woman to stand right beside him.

[Q6] Storm looked into the camera and told Donovan (son of Magnus and Mickie James) that when he gets older and watches this video, he’ll know this is the moment his parents made their worst mistake. The Revolution left the ring as Mathews talked about Storm again bringing up Magnus’ son.

[Reax: The crowd barely reacted to Serena’s introduction. It almost sounded like Storm tripped on a word, or something. Serena must have a thing for cults, as she was obviously a member of the Straight Edge Society in WWE. Pope tried to get over who Serena was, but the crowd – who couldn’t hear him, obviously – didn’t seem to care all that much and it came through on television. Still, this is a good fit and should make for a good match. The crowd reaction just didn’t help TNA get anyone excited for it.]

Still to come: Roode vs. Hardy in a tables match.

[Commercial Break at 10:31]

Back from the break, Eric Young is making his entrance for his match against Rockstar Spud. Mathews wondered what Young would be willing to do against Spud in this match. Spud was out next.

2 — ROCKSTAR SPUD vs. ERIC YOUNG — Chain match

After the referee locked the chains on each wrestlers’s wrists, Young jumped Spud from behind and began choking him with the chain. Young choked Spud more in the corner before flinging him by his neck to the middle of the ring. Young then began to assault Spud with boots before Spud made a comeback

Young quickly gained control again, and began to choke Spud again with the chain. He then placed the chain in Spud’s mouth and was prying his jaw and teeth.

Now at ringside, Spud was laid out on the ring steps but avoided Young swinging the chain like a weapon. Spud then yanked Young into the corner with the chain, and he hit the post at ringside. Young pulled Spud back to the outside and choked Spud some more, including dragging him around ringside with the chain around his neck. Back in the ring, Young clotheslined Spud with the chain. He then turned his attention to whipping Spud with the chain.

Spud began to take control after the chain went between Young’s legs, allowing Spud to yank it upwards. Spud hit a series of clotheslines with the chain and whipped Young across the back. Young gained control, though, and hit a piledriver for the win.

WINNER: Eric Young via pinfall in 5:44.

Post-match, Young paced around the ring while Mathews called him bloodthirsty.

Up Next: Roode vs. Hardy in the main event.

[Commercial Break at 10:45]

[Q8] Back from the break, Roode was making his entrance into the arena. Hardy was out next.

3 — BOBBY ROODE vs. MATT HARDY — Tables match to determine the No. 1 contender to the TNA World Hvt. Title

The match started quickly with a series of fast moves in the ring before spilling to the outside. Hardy grabbed a table, then the duo brawled around ringside. Roode hit a suplex on Hardy onto the ring steps. Roode then grabbed a table and put it on top of Hardy while he was still resting on the steps, and then began to stomp on it.

Hardy came back after a Twist of Fate in the ring and then set up a table. Hardy put Roode on the table and went to the top rope for a moonsault, but Roode recovered and knocked down Hardy. Roode tried to hit a Roode Bomb, but Hardy countered and backdropped Roode over the top rope and through a table on the floor to score the victory.

WINNER: Matt Hardy via table in 6:58 to become the No. 1 contender for the TNA World Hvt. Title.

Post-match, a quick video preview for next week’s show aired, hyping Jarrett’s Hall of Fame induction, Magnus & Mickie James vs. James Storm & Serena, as well as Jeff Hardy’s return to TNA.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Somewhat of a strange show. First, Bully Ray wasn’t seen or heard from, despite being introduced as the new authority figure last week. We also didn’t see the TNA World Hvt. champion ECIII. Also, after the Tag Title series concluded, we have not seen or heard from new TNA tag champs The Wolves.

Overall, there were just three matches on the show, not including the Slammiversary replay, and none of them seemed all that memorable. Even Hardy’s win seemed like a fluke, with the back drop to the outside over the top and Roode just happening to fall through a table. Then the show quickly crashed into that video package. It just seemed strange that Bully Ray, who was being touted on TNA’s social media all week as arranging these matches, wasn’t so much as heard from the entire episode.

The show was very promo-heavy. Sometimes that’s okay, but the more promo segments, the more it makes the show feel like WWE-lite. There weren’t any backstage pre-tapes with the roving cameraman, which is also a TNA staple.

The show was mainly in-arena promos with three new matches and a replay, but not enough was done to make any of the matches feel important, even the No. 1 contender’s match for the TNA Title. Ironically, none of the promos came from the six people who actually wrestled matches on the show. We never heard from any of the competitors, which could have made some of the matches feel a bit more important.