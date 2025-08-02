FREE PODCAST 8/2 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Orange Cassidy-Chris Jericho debate with Bischoff, Cordova’s debut with Cody, Mox-Darby, MJF’s political-style campaign (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-5-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite including the Orange Cassidy-Chris Jericho debate with Eric Bischoff as surprise moderator, Matt Cordova’s forgettable debut with Cody, the Jon Moxley-Darby Allin main event, Santana & Ortiz batter Sue’s car and the mysterious in-car camera angle, the 12-man tag match, the latest with MJF’s political-style campaign, and more.

