5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (8/5/2020): Moxley vs. Darby in main event, Cody & Matt Cardona vs. Silver & Reynolds, Bischoff hosts Jericho-Cassidy debate, plus Bucks, Omega, Hangman, FTR

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 5, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz

[HOUR ONE – Q1]

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) & FTR & KENNY OMEGA & “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. THE DARK ORDER (Brodie Lee & Colt Cabana & Number 9 & Number 5 & Stu Grayson & Evil Uno)

They went right to the ring with all the wrestlers already stationed on the ring apron. Schiavone complimented AEW for getting right to the action at the start of the show. FTR & Page & Omega did a four-on-four suplex mid-ring. Colt broke up a cover by Omega. When Omega chased after Colt at ringside, Brodie caught him with a boot. The heels isolated and beat up Omega for a while after that. A few minutes later Dax Harwood sold a knee injury and went to ringside. As his teammates checked on him and helped him to the back, Dark Order isolated Omega again.

Eventually Matt Jackson tagged in just as Brodie tagged in. Chaos broke out with a lot of wrestlers in the ring. Colt landed a splash on Matt Jackson for a two count. Uno yanked Nick off the ring apron just as Matt was going to tag him. Matt made a comeback on his own and landed some flying moves in a rapid-sequence.

Page returned from the back and got the tag this time. He rallied against all members of Dark Order. Page moonsaulted off the top rope onto a crowd of Dark Order members as Brodie looked on. Ross said he’d like to see him take it to the next level of aggression. Brodie tagged in against Page. They had a mid-ring staredown, then exchanged stiff blows. Page caught a charging Brodie with a boot. Brodie came back seconds later by leaping through the ropes and tackling Page. Colt then put Page on his shoulders and delivered a Chicago Skyline. Omega broke up the subsequent cover. Greyson and Uno did stereo moves leading to a Greyson near fall on Page. The Bucks stereo superkicked Brodie. Omega then gave him a Snap Dragon as the Bucks delivered another stereo superkick. Page went for a Buckshot Lariat, but Brodie ducked and Omega almost got hit. Brodie then surprised Page with a lariat for the win.

WINNERS: Dark Order when Brodie pinned Page in 18:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see Dark Order get a win. It seemed a safe foregone conclusion one of the Dark Order minions would lose. The babyface team was “protected” by Dax having to withdraw due to a knee injury, leaving the faces shorthanded. The match itself was a lot of action, and it seemed to have more structure than a match like this, but it’s impossible to not feel jumbled and overwhelming with so many out there. The Dax knee injury is a fun seed to plant where there’s plausible deniability it wasn’t a real injury.) [c]

-Back from the break, they showed a white Honda minivan arrive. The Best Friends (Trent & Chucky T) got out with their rolling suitcases. The announcers said the car belongs to Trent’s mother, Sue.

-The announcers hyped the Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin match. Taz said he’s pissed off that Brian Cage and Ricky Starks were banned. He said he hopes that Mox and Darby end up leaving in an ambulance. Ross said “quite frankly” (do your shot) that could happen.

-They went to Moxley sitting on some steps, talking about how he’s not ashamed to say he wrestled demons early in his career. He said people who cared about him often tried to talk him out of stuff, such as not fighting certain people or don’t do a certain kind of match. He said looking back, in some cases, he wishes he had listened to them because he paid a price. He said he would do some things any differently. He said he gets why Darby challenged him for his title and what he was trying to do. He said in an ironic twist, he has become the voice of reason concerned for someone else’s health. He said it won’t cross Darby’s mind that the last time they wrestled, he almost broke his neck. He said Darby is his favorite guy in AEW and he doesn’t want to be known as the guy who ended his career. He said the title is on the line, though, so he’s gotta do what he’s gotta do. He told him he won’t try to talk him out of anything, but please when it’s time to stay down, please just stay down. “Even though I know you’re not going to listen because I wouldn’t,” he said, with a sense of resignation.

(Keller’s Analysis: Moxley knows who he is and conveys that in a cool, matter-of-fact, relatable way that makes him both authentic and likable. Strong promo to underline what’s at stake with his match with Darby later.)

-Schaivone plugged Cody & Matt Cardona vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds from The Dark Order. Also, an MJF update and a Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy debate with a special surprise moderator.

(2) SANTANA & ORTIZ vs. BEST FRIENDS (Chucky T & Trent)

Ross noted that Santana & Ortiz were ranked in the top five back in February, but they haven’t been ranked since. He wondered aloud if this should be considered a must-win situation for them. A few minutes in, the Best Friends knocked Santana & Ortiz out of the ring, then hugged. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

Santana took his time getting back into the ring. Best Friends took over on him. Oritz got the tag during the break and got in sustained offense for a while, focusing on Trent’s lower back. Eventually Chucky T tagged in. They stack superplexed Ortiz off the top rope. Ortiz and Santana double-teamed Trent with a barrage of tandem moves for a near fall. Santana sat up shocked after the kickout. Trent ended up surprising Ortiz with a roll-up a minute later for the 1-2-3. Ross said Ortiz let his guard down just for a second and paid a price. Ortiz sat up, looking frustrated. Schiavone said the three match winning streak is over for Santana & Ortiz.

WINNERS: Best Friends in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A fine tag match, and the discussion about the Top Five Rankings and win/loss records came in handy to add some context and purpose to the match beyond the action. It still seems Santana & Ortiz should be in a better place than this.) [c]

-They went to a video of MJF at his campaign headquarters with Wardlow. He fired a worker for putting a stick of gum in his mouth that wasn’t up to his standards. He verbally abused other campaign workers. He berated a staffer who hung a poster crooked. He produced a level to prove it. He told a woman not to speak unless she was smiling. He called her “honey.” He showed a poll that showed him at 100 percent approval and Moxley at -88 percent. Mox had zero votes, MJF had 51 million. He said just because Tony Khan has authorized his title match against Moxley at All Out, they won’t stop campaigning until he has the title. A staffer asked, “What if Darby wins?” MJF said it wouldn’t suck to wrestle 125 pound emo kid for the title.

-Matt Hardy stood in the ring and explained that he came to AEW so he could wrestle somewhere that he’d be respected and would have a say in the direction his career would go. He said when he arrived, he looked around and thought he could be an attraction. He said he’s been having a blast. He said he’s listened to his audience, and AEW listens to its audience, and the majority “of the millions” watching Dynamite want to watch him being him.

He said he will do that on-screen. He said off-screen, he wants to give back. He said two guys remind him a lot of himself and his brother – Private Party. He said if they ever need anything from him, he has their backs. He said he has also tried to help Sammy Guevera, but Sammy didn’t want to take his advice to get away from Jericho and stop being his “bump boy.” He said Sammy attacked him from behind, so he decided to return the favor last week. Sammy crawled out from under the ring and snuck up behind Matt.

Matt said, “I knew you’d come!” He turned around and got the better of Sammy briefly. Sammy yanked him to the floor, but Matt reverse-tossed Sammy into the ringside barricade and then into the time keeper’s area. He set up a table. Sammy recovered and beat up Matt and put him on the table. He threw a chair at Matt. Then he did a running flip dive off the stage onto Hardy on the floor, crashing through a table. Great impact. Hardy was bleeding heavily from the forehead. Taz said one of the legs of the chair caught him and the bleeding is heavy.

-They cut to the parking lot where Santana and Ortiz took out their frustrations on the Best Friends by bashing the minivan with a sledgehammer. They also knocked off the passenger mirror and then the taillights. They began denting the doors, then spray painted the hood. Schiavone exclaimed that Trent’s mother, Sue, didn’t do anything to Santana & Ortiz to deserve this. (That’s an expensive angle to shoot. That minivan looked to be in great shape.) [c]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(3) MATT CARDONA & CODY (w/Arn Anderson) vs. JOHN SILVER & ALEX REYNOLDS

Cody took a beating for a while. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

Cardona eventually got the hot-tag and rallied. He gave Reynolds a sitout powerbomb. Silver broke up the cover. A recovered Cody gave Silver a leaping Cody Cutter. Reynolds clotheslined him over the top rope. After a double-team move, Silver jackknife-covered Cardona for a near fall. Cody suplexed Silver over the top rope; Silver yanked Cody over with him. Back in the ring, Cardona landed his Radio Silence or the three count.

WINNER: Cody & Cardona in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Pretty rudimentary overall. Just fine, but they didn’t really do anything to establish who or what Cardona is other than Cody’s friend.)

-As Cody left the stage, he crossed paths with Scorpio who eyed Cody’s belt and tapped it with his knuckles, then turned and walked away.

-In the parking lot, Trent and Chuck reacted to the damage to Trent’s mom’s van. Trent said that’s crossing a line. They vowed to beat Santana & Ortiz. Trent said after that, they will make them apologize to his mom on speakerphone.

-Sammy Guevara made his entrance, still wearing sweat pants with Matt Hardy blood stains on them. He held up signs during a split screen commercial break that said “Hey Orange. Like Matt Hardy vs. Inner Circle, you’re going to lose. Not only is the Demo God a master in the ring, he’s a monster on the mic, master on the stage, he’s a master entertainer, he’s a master debater!” [c]

-Justin Roberts introduced Eric Bischoff as the guest moderator. Schiavone said it’s the first time he’s been on TNT in 20 years. Taz said he’s looking great and it’s great to have him back. Bischoff sat at a desk on the stage and thanked everyone for being there for the AEW Super Wednesday Debate 2020. He said the format is simple and there are five questions that neither debater has seen. He introduced Orange Cassidy first. Cassidy strode out casually to the debate desk. Then he introduced Jericho who walked out in a very nice suit. Jake Hager held his orange juice stained white jacket on a hanger behind him.

Bischoff asked the first question: Why do they hate each other so much. Jericho criticized Cassidy for dressing so casually in a jean jacket and Cassidy-branded t-shirt. Cassidy casually took out a clip-on tie and attacked it to his shirt. Jericho said hate isn’t a strong enough word. He said he despises Cassidy and all the morons who follow him and think he’s the greatest thing in pro wrestling history. “You’re not,” he said. He claimed people laugh at him behind his back – critics, historians, experts. “And so do I,” he said. “You’re nothing, you’re a nobody, you’re a flash in the pan. You’re nothing more than a ginger jackass who plays pocket pool on a weekly basis.” He told Bischoff he is done with his statement.

Bischoff asked for his response. Cassidy didn’t say anything. Jericho told Bischoff he doesn’t talk and has nothing to say. Bischoff said he’d move on to his next question: Who is the better wrestler and who is the bigger star?

Jericho laughed at the question. He said he’s the Demo God who has held 50 titles all over the world, whereas Cassidy was named the biggest slacker in his high school. He said if he was in high school with him, he’d give him a wedgy, take his lunch money, and steal his girlfriend. He said he smells and he makes him sick. Bischoff threw to Cassidy. Cassidy said nothing again.

Bischoff asked about global sea levels rising. “What are your thoughts on this very serious global situation?” he asked. Jericho said has nothing to do with anything there and passed. Cassidy cited statistics and facts about the global impact and dangers that could result. He rattled off a lot of information and then said, “Thank you.” Taz said, “Where did that come from?” Bischoff chuckled and was impressed and said they have themselves a debate.

Bischoff asked why Cassidy is so popular. Jericho said he’s lazy, arrogant, and entitled. He said he’s the epitome of every idiot smart-mark fan in the arena tonight and watching at home. He said he’s a pimple on the ass of the pro wrestling business. He said he’ll pop him next week and beat him for the second time. He said when he does, he’ll have to pay him $7,000 for the damage he did to his custom jacket. He said then he will leave AEW and quit pro wrestling and be Jim the Jamba Juice guy and take his order for a blueberry smoothie with protein powder and pumpkin seeds. “And guess what? I’m not going to give you a tip.”

Cassidy responded with nothing. Jericho said, “Last question.” Bischoff asked why the rematch means so much to both of them. Cassidy interrupted Jericho and told him to shut up. He said he knows what he is doing there. He said he scheduled a debate against a guy who doesn’t talk. He said he’s trying to embarrass him. He said he’s not embarrassed and doesn’t care. He said he does care about next week and that match. He said it’s the biggest match of his life. He said it’s also the biggest match of Jericho’s life. “You’re Chris Jericho, man,” he said. “You’ve done it all.” He said what if he loses to the guy that puts his hands in his pockets? He told Jericho to look into his eyes and look at the man who is going to embarrass him. He said look at the man who is going to beat him. Jericho was taken aback. Taz said he was shocked that Cassidy had that inside of him.

Bischoff declared Cassidy the winner of the debate. Jericho yelled, “What are you talking about?” Bischoff said the global warming thing got to him. Jericho said he doesn’t like him and never has. Bischoff said he knows how he feels. Jericho said he’s going to kick the shit out of him. He ordered Jake to attack him. Hager beat up Cassidy in the corner, turning Cassidy into a rag doll, then whipped him into a Jericho Judas Effect. Best Friends ran out to protect Cassidy, so Jericho and Hager bailed out.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a blast. Perfectly played by everyone.) [c]

-Schiavone stood at ringside with Britt Baker, who revealed that her choice of opponent for Big Swole will be Reba. Reba reacted with shock. “Not me!” she exclaimed. “Please.” Baker told her to get in the ring right now.

(4) BIG SWOLE vs. REBA (w/Britt Baker)

Swole took Reba over with a hip toss into a side headlock. Schiavone plugged AllEliteHeels.com, a website for female wrestling fans. Reba slammed Swole and seemed surprised and impressed with herself. She rammed Swole’s head into the mat over and over, then climbed to the top rope and set up a moonsault. She lost her balance and stepped down to the second rope. She went for a moonsault, but Swole moved. Swole then finished her with a Dirty Dancing spinning elbow. Swole trash-talked Baker at ringside and then celebrated as Britt acted frustrated at ringside.

WINNER: Big Swole in 2:00.

-The announcers hyped next week’s line-up: Cody defending against Scorpio Sky and Jericho vs. Cassidy, plus Omega & Hangman vs. Jurassic Express and Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. The Young Bucks as part of Tag Team Appreciation Week along with special appearances by The Rock & Roll Express and Tully Blanchard & Arn Anderson. [c]

(5) JON MOXLEY vs. DARBY ALLIN – AEW World Title match

Darby came out with a Moxley mask. Mox dominated early and they cut to a split-screen break. [c]

Back from the break, Darby leaped off the top rope at Moxley on the floor. Darby went for a Coffin Drop, but Moxley blocked it. Darby scored a near fall with a Code Red seconds later. Wardlow came out when both men were down. MJF then blindsided Moxley with the AEW World Title belt. The ref was distracted by Wardlow. The announcers said MJF made it clear he’d rather face Darby than Mox. Darby then hit a Coffin Drop mid-ring for a very near fall. Mox was bleeding from the forehead. Mox tried to stand, but could barely keep his balance.

Darby punched away at Mox, then landed a dropkick to the gut. Darby landed a back elbow. They also bumped heads at high speed. Darby climbed to the top rope and landed another Coffin Drop, but Mox was prepared and locked on a sleeper when he landed. He hit a leaping piledriver for a two count. He looked frustrated and then hit the Paradigm Shift for the win. He cradled Darby’s head afterward as the announcers complimented the hard-fought bloody battle. Ross said Mox appreciates Darby’s heart and love of pro wrestling. They showed MJF throwing a fit backstage while watching on the monitor.

WINNER: Moxley in 14:00 to retain the AEW World Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good main event that featured Moxley in a match he can against an opponent he can beat who still gains by the effort he put forth, and in the mix they had MJF trying to avoid fighting Moxley at All Out by trying to cost Mox the match, then closing with the heel throwing a fit when his plan didn’t work.)