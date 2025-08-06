News Ticker

NXT HITS & MISSES (8/5): Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan, Chase U vs. Hank & Tank, Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail, Paxley vs. Sol Ruka, more

By Jason Goodspeed, PWTorch contributor

August 6, 2025

Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan: Minor Hit

I liked the match, but I truly feel Jordan needs an overhaul. She no longer falls under the “underdog” umbrella and I think a drastic heel turn is necessary to make her feel relevant again. Right now she feels like a gatekeeper for NXT and I think she’s better than that. Monroe continues to shine and I think her future is bright in NXT and beyond to the main roster. The count out finish (while weak) makes sense, based on the Grace/Monroe feud

Hank & Tank vs. Chase U: Minor Miss

Meh. There was nothing technically wrong with the match, but this new version of Chase U does nothing for me. Even with Andre Chase involved, there’s no real magic for me. Hank and Tank continue to be a fun tag team though. The post-match DarkState attack was okay, but for a team that is supposed to be dominant, they seem to get beat more than they win, so it’s hard to take them seriously as a threat…

Myles Borne vs. Lexis King: Minor Miss

The match was fine, but it seems the fires have cooled under both Borne and King. Outside of the insults from King to Borne, I just didn’t have an investment in this match. I have a problem with NXT resolving most feuds ovr the course of a week or two. I grew up watchin feuds like Savage/Steamboat, etc. that lasted a year before the payoff, but NXT seems to rush through a lot of theirs. I know this is a personal preference, but one/two feuds do nothing for this viewer

Thea Hail vs. Nia Jax: Hit

I love me a good big vs. little match and this delivered to me. Nice to see Jax in NXT and Hail continues to be an underdog that never seems to get old. I liked this match a lot. A Lash Legend / Jax feud (if not resolved in a week), would be a lot of fun

Yoshiki Inamura vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo: Minor Miss

I don’t see the upside in Lorenzo. He’s good in the ring, but outside of The D’Angelo Family, I don’t see him as a Main Event player. Inamura on the other hand is a treasure to me and I hope he’s not relegated to a gatekeeper in NXT, because the guy is so different from the average wrestler; he stands out as unique and I could see him as being a solid mid-card guy

Tatum Paxley vs. Sol Ruca: Hit

I think this was Paxley’s best match in a long time and that says a lot about not only her, but Ruca. Sol continues to be an absolute gem in the women’s division. This match is worth going out of your way to watch. A lot happening outside the ring towards the end, but not enough to take away any of my enjoyment of the match. Good stuff as the Main Event.

