AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Where: Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,667 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,246. The arena has a capacity of 15,000 spectators when configured for concerts or professional wrestling.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe – Grudge match

The Young Bucks vs. Brodido – Forbidden Door World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal match

Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue vs. Alex Windsor vs. Billie Starkz – Forbidden Door TBS Championship 4-Way Qualifier match

“8 Belts” Mercedes Moné to appear

