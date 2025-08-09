FREE PODCAST 8/9 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell & Mitchell talk Nexus angle, Raw GM, Summerslam, would Jericho work as a face, Goldberg’s WWE push, more (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Aug. 2 and 3, 2010.

On the Aug. 2, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers on that night’s WWE Raw, non-Spoiler preview and discussion, how long the Nexus storyline could play out, where Triple H fits into the picture, potential babyface turns from Chris Jericho and Edge and when those might occur, whether Jericho will renew his WWE contract, the role of WWE agents, notable agents in WWE, TNA Impact ratings, some alarming demographic numbers from early 2010 to current Impact ratings, and more.

Then on the Aug. 3, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discussed the latest on the two big PPVs that month – Summerslam and Hardcore Justice. They also take calls throughout the show on a variety of topics ranging from Chris Jericho’s finisher changing, The Rock missing from the movie plug last night, Percy Watson’s gimmick. the Atlanta Hall of Fame, Great Khali, Impact’s demographic rating, Goldberg’s WWE push, Eric Bischoff, Miz, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the upstart Sean Davis group that is making waves of going national and signing big names, Miz vs. Randy Orton on Raw, Brett Favre and an NFC preview, and more.

