FREE PODCAST 8/9 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Sage discuss whether MJF’s promo worst of year? Did Cassidy gain from his loss? Is Cody self-aware? (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-12-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Tyler Sage to discuss AEW Dynamite including the Orange Cassidy-Chris Jericho rematch, Cody defending against Scorpio Sky, “Hangman” Page & Kenny Omega vs. Jurassic Express, a Tag Team Appreciation theme with a segment involving FTR, The Young Bucks, The Rock & Roll Express, and Tully Blanchard & Arn Anderson. Talking points include discussing the disappointing MJF promo and one line in particular that stood out, featuring Mike Chioda in the Jericho-Cassidy rematch, whether Cody is self-aware of how the entourage is coming across and Jim Ross drawing attention to it, and more with live callers.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.