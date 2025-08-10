FREE PODCAST 8/9 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Sage discuss whether MJF’s promo worst of year? Did Cassidy gain from his loss? Is Cody self-aware? (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-12-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Tyler Sage to discuss AEW Dynamite including the Orange Cassidy-Chris Jericho rematch, Cody defending against Scorpio Sky, “Hangman” Page & Kenny Omega vs. Jurassic Express, a Tag Team Appreciation theme with a segment involving FTR, The Young Bucks, The Rock & Roll Express, and Tully Blanchard & Arn Anderson. Talking points include discussing the disappointing MJF promo and one line in particular that stood out, featuring Mike Chioda in the Jericho-Cassidy rematch, whether Cody is self-aware of how the entourage is coming across and Jim Ross drawing attention to it, and more with live callers.

