WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (8/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, August 15, 2025

Where: Boston, Mass. at TD Garden

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 12,044 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,580 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Street Profits (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. DIY (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven

Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz)

Drew McIntyre to address attack on Cody Rhodes

