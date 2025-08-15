VIP PODCAST 8/15 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Mezzera look back at WWF In Your House II and Summerslam ’95 including Michaels vs. Jarrett, Diesel vs. Sid, Bret vs. Yankem, Razor vs. Michaels, more (179 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor and “Raw Hits and Misses” author Jon Mezzera and Frank Peteani resume their journey reviewing 1995 WWF by breaking both the In Your House II and Summerslam PPVs. In Your House II features a great Intercontinental Championship match between Shawn Michaels and Jarrett. Summerslam features the eventual Kane’s debut as Isaac Yankem, DDS. vs. Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Razor Ramon challenging Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental Championship, and Diesel defending the WWF Championship against King Mabel. Many topics are discussed including:
- Brief thoughts on Hulk Hogan’s passing to open the show
- Bill Watts brief tenure in WWF
- Racism in WWF
- Many “occupational” gimmicks used in WWF
- The abrupt departures of Jeff Jarrett and The Roadie after In Your House II
- The original plan for the WWF Tag Team Championship match at Summerslam
- Owen Hart nearly getting fired
- Wade’s reporting on Hakushi not bumping for babyfaces and not adjusting his style
- Vince’s pushing of tag teams
- The teasing of Razor turning heel
- The odd interference by Lex Luger in the main event and the lack of interference by newly turned heel British Bulldog
- The idea of trying to swerve the audience then the way they do now
