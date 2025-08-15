VIP PODCAST 8/15 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Mezzera look back at WWF In Your House II and Summerslam ’95 including Michaels vs. Jarrett, Diesel vs. Sid, Bret vs. Yankem, Razor vs. Michaels, more (179 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor and “Raw Hits and Misses” author Jon Mezzera and Frank Peteani resume their journey reviewing 1995 WWF by breaking both the In Your House II and Summerslam PPVs. In Your House II features a great Intercontinental Championship match between Shawn Michaels and Jarrett. Summerslam features the eventual Kane’s debut as Isaac Yankem, DDS. vs. Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Razor Ramon challenging Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental Championship, and Diesel defending the WWF Championship against King Mabel. Many topics are discussed including:

Brief thoughts on Hulk Hogan’s passing to open the show

Bill Watts brief tenure in WWF

Racism in WWF

Many “occupational” gimmicks used in WWF

The abrupt departures of Jeff Jarrett and The Roadie after In Your House II

The original plan for the WWF Tag Team Championship match at Summerslam

Owen Hart nearly getting fired

Wade’s reporting on Hakushi not bumping for babyfaces and not adjusting his style

Vince’s pushing of tag teams

The teasing of Razor turning heel

The odd interference by Lex Luger in the main event and the lack of interference by newly turned heel British Bulldog

The idea of trying to swerve the audience then the way they do now

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO