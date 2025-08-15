News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/15 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-3-2007): Keller & Mitchell on best celebrities ever in pro wrestling, Dusty-Flair backstage relationship, Bischoff rips on wrestling media, more (109 min.)

August 15, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 15, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

TOPICS IN THE NEWS

  • The Kurt Angle family storyline that too closely resembled Chris Benoit’s family
  • The hiring of Test
  • The Pacman Jones controversy
  • Eric Bischoff’s blog ripping on the wrestling media for their handling of the Benoit coverage
  • Raw’s ratings drop over the past month
  • Ideas for Vince McMahon’s return to TV

MAILBAG

  • The best celebrity to be involved in pro wrestling
  • Jim Ross’s WWE firings in the past
  • The backstage Dusty Rhodes-Ric Flair relationship

