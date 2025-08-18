AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (8/16): Ace Austin is All Elite, Statlander wins 100k, Jet Speed vs. Death Riders, IWGP World Heavyweight Title #1 Contenders main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you navigate, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. Each review includes a historical tidbit and a final grade. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode.

HITS

ACE AUSTIN SIGNING

Ace Austin’s acquisition by AEW benefits both parties. Austin has the personality, the look, and the moveset to light up Dynamite or Collision any given week, so it’s the perfect stage at the right time for him. AEW provides him with the kind of platform that may finally magnify all of his years of hard work and reputation as one of the more inventive and dependable professionals in the industry.

For AEW, adding someone flexible is key. Austin can boost a faction, elevate talent, or thrive mid-card. He’s young, motivated, and adaptable, just what AEW needs to balance its roster. This move strengthens both the product and the locker room.

THE TECHNICAL SPECTACLE

This match hit the sweet spot of what a four-way should be – chaotic without being sloppy, dramatic without overkill. Everyone had their moments to shine, but it never felt like four singles matches stitched together. The pacing clicked, with enough near-falls and cut-offs to keep the crowd invested from start to finish.

DANIEL GARCIA’S DIRECTION

What works is AEW leaning into Daniel Garcia’s growth arc. He’s not being defined by wins and losses but by how much he belongs in high-profile matches. That’s valuable long-term storytelling. AEW is showing patience, and Garcia is rewarding that by proving he can deliver. If this continues, he’s positioned to break through as one of Collision’s anchors.

THE MULTI-STORYLINE INVOLVEMENT OF KRIS STATLANDER

Kris Statlander’s involvement in several storylines is the character development AEW needed for her. Statlander is showing she’s more than a title challenger. Too often, wrestlers stagnate outside the title scene. Everything she does seems purposeful, whether with Willow or the Death Riders, making her feel bigger than one feud and keeping her on TV. This builds a true weekly star.

TIMELESS TONI STORM

Toni Storm’s promo combined humor, conceit, and her signature old-Hollywood vibe. This week, it was notable for how well-balanced it felt – she embraced the peculiarities of her character without sacrificing the edge that made her seem like a champion-level figure. Storm makes it look effortless, which is a rare combination.

MISSES

PARAGON’S CURRENT DIRECTION

Despite their talent and presence, Paragon’s presentation feels stalled. The booking lacks compelling reasons for fans to invest. They lack a clear identity or stake and drift between segments. Are they meant to be a dominant force or just fill TV time?

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 5

MISSES: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS

Overall, AEW is finding its rhythm with Collision – moving toward purposeful stories with fresh additions, but still leaving areas for improvement. When the focus turns to storytelling, as with Statlander, Garcia, and Storm, Collision feels essential. When it leans into filler, it doesn’t.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 2009, TNA ran the Hard Justice PPV. Samoa Joe defeated Homicide for the X-Division championship, while Kevin Nash defeated Mick Foley for the TNA Legends Championship. In the main event, Kurt Angle defeated Matt Morgan and Sting to maintain the TNA World Championship.

