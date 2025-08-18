News Ticker

5 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (7/27/2020): MVP Lounge with Lashley and Benjamin, Drew vs. Ziggler, Baszler vs. Nia Jax, Asuka vs. Sasha

August 18, 2025

MVP (photo credit Grant Gould © PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT
JULY 27, 2020
ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER
AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw opening theme aired. Then they cut to the Performance Center stage as Phillips introduced the show. They hyped the Asuka vs. Sasha Banks match for the Raw Title. Also, Andrade & Hector Garza vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander with the winning team earning a Raw Tag Team Title shot at Summerslam, and Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler with Drew picking the stipulation.

-Randy Orton made his ring entrance. They aired black and white highlights of last week’s “Unsanctioned Match” between Orton and Big Show. Back in the ring, his music faded and he talked about being in WWE for 20 years. He said he’s been called The Apex Predator, The Viper, and The Legend Killer. He said he was the youngest WWE Champion ever and has been part of some of WWE’s top team teams – Legacy, The Authority, Evolution. He said he thinks of greats such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock, but they can’t hold a candle to his longevity and consistency and accomplishments and accolades and title reigns. He said he’s done what he wants to whom he wanted when he wants, “and that will not change,” he exclaimed, red-faced. He said something is missing, though, and he hadn’t been able to put his finger on it until this morning. He said it hit him with a ton of bricks. He said he deserves to become WWE Champion again. He said that means he has to bring Drew McIntyre into the conversation. He said comparing resumes would be a short conversation.

He said ten years ago, Drew was called “The Chosen One,” but all he chose to do was get fired. He said he scratched and clawed his way back “starting with NXT.” (Um, starting in TNA, but anyway.) He said for that he respects him. He said he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, and he did it in quick fashion. He then looked into the camera and said Drew has a problem. “That problem is you have what I want,” he said. “I have a tendency to take things from people in the biggest, grandest atmosphere possible.” He said he wants the title match at Summerslam. The audience banged on plexiglass. He said when he takes the title, he will never see it coming. His music played and he turned and left. The announcers reacted to the challenge.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really well-delivered interview. Orton really laid out his legacy, compared himself arrogantly but technically accurately to two huge legacy stars, and then issued a challenge. That match feels right for Summerslam, and unless Vince McMahon is blaming Drew McIntyre for sagging ratings, this is a big moment for Drew to add to his trophy case of big time centerpiece wins. By the way, I’m not sure how you’d blame Drew for ratings and not also Orton given his prominence on Raw lately, too.)

-As Orton got to the stage, Nia Jax’s music played and she walked past Orton on her way to the ring. Phillips said they haven’t seen her in some time. The audience booed. Jax said she heard Randy just talking about waking up and wanting to be WWE Champion. She said she woke up this morning and she wanted to be Raw Champion. She said the last time she had a shot against Asuka, she was screwed by a referee. Then Charlotte butted in line ahead of her for her rightful title match. Jax said Sasha has a match tonight against Asuka, but she wants to make sure something is known. Shayna Baszler’s music interrupted and Baszler walked out.

Baszler got in Jax’s face and said nobody gives a damn what she wants. Jax punched Baszler. Baszler went down. Jax tossed her to the side. Baszler fired back with strikes. Four referees ran out and separated them. (Keller’s Analysis: I like this match-up. Baszler should be able to handle herself against Jax if Jax gets reckless, although the point of pro wrestling is to trust your opponent and leave yourself vulnerable in the course of the match to execute it, and MMA skills can’t protect you from a botched move or a ton of weight landing you recklessly. Storyline-wise, Baszler seemed to be framed as the babyface here. I’m intrigued.) [c]

-The screen noted the Bella Twins reached 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

-The Street Profits stood mid-ring. They talked about the no. 1 contendership match, winner facing them at Summerslam. Montez Ford when he woke up and had his peanut butter & jelly sandwich, he thought what he wanted to do today was ring announcing. The Street Profits introduced all three teams. When Garza & Andrade entered the ring, they attacked the Viking Raiders from behind. They cut to a break with everyone yelling at Andrade & Garza as they threw their ring jackets at the announcers. [c]

(1) THE VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & RICOCHET vs. ANDRADE & HECTOR GARZA (w/Zelina Vega) – No. 1 contendership match for Raw Tag Team Title shot at Summerslam

The match began after the break. The Street Profits joined the announcers on commentary. Garza & Andrade were lounging at ringside watching the Raiders and Cedric & Ricochet. The two babyface teams went after them at ringside. Ivar slammed Andrade, and then Erik slammed Ivar onto Andrade. In the ring, Cedric and Ricochet double-teamed Andrade. A few minutes in Erik rallied against Garza as the Profits and Phillips shared a laugh about Ivar being a ladies man. [c]

Back from the break, Andrade and Garza were beating up the Raiders at ringside. A couple minutes later Ivar leaped off the top rope onto Cedric, Erik, and Ricochet at ringside. Andrade threw Ricochet into the ring and gave him a Wing Clipper for the win.

WINNERS: Andrade & Garza in 12:00 to earn Summerslam Tag Team Title match.

-The Street Profits stood and applauded and said they like it and now Summerslam is official. Garza and Andrade walked up to them. They exchanged words. The heel duo jumped the Profits and knocked them down, then fled.

-They showed Jax backstage having a word with a referee. Phillips said she’ll face Baszler next.

-An NXT ad hyped the Dexter Lumis vs. Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher match for a ticket to the NXT North American Ladder Match at Takeover XXX, plus Karrion Kross has mind-games in store for Keith Lee. [c]

(2) SHAYNA BASZLER vs. NIA JAX

They went at before the bell. The ref stepped between them, then called for the bell. They fought all-out for a few seconds. Jax powered Baszler up and dumped her hard over the top rope. Then Jax shoved Baszler into the plexglass twice. Baszler landed a high roundkick to Jax’s head. The ref counted them out as Baszler shoved Jax into the ring apron. Security guys came out to separate them. They brushed them aside. Back in the ring, the red-headed WWE official got between them. Jax shoved him into Baszler, knocking her down, and then yanked the guy’s shirt over his head. It wouldn’t come off his head and he couldn’t see. She kicked him to the floor. Baszler tried to get back in the ring, but two referees held her back. Baszler knocked her off the ring apron to the floor. Jax yelled down at her as three referees held Baszler back.

WINNER: Double Countout in under 1:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was wild and fun. I’ll take more of that, although I do have concern someone is going to get legit hurt with that kind of wild, reckless-looking brawling. My priority should be to use this to establish Baszler as a killer force on the main roster, but this felt even-steven. It helps to build up Jax, too, though so a Baszler win means more.)

-The announcers threw to a video package on the Seth Rollins-Rey Mysterio feud.

-Backstage, Seth approached Murphy, who seemed lost in thoughts. Seth asked if he’s with him. Murphy asked if Dominic is really going to show up tonight. Seth said he does because people like Dominic can’t seem to get out of their own way. He told him not to worry. He said the Greatest Good will move forward, and tonight will be different. Murphy seemed conflicted and concerned. [c]

-They showed Mark Henry chatting with Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair backstage. Phillips said he’s surely imparting some wisdom on them.

-Seth and Murphy walked out to the ring. Seth said after his recent success, he should be in a good mood, but he’s not because Dominic Mysterio has shown up to confront him. He said every time the Greater Good takes two steps forward, someone forces them to take a step backwards. He said people keep getting hurt. He listed Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Aleister Black. “That’s not how I want things to be,” he said. “I don’t want to be the person who hurts poeple. That’s not who the Monday Night Messiah is.”  He said last time Dominic jumped him from behind and things got more violent than he’d prefer. He said tonight will be different because he doesn’t want Dominic to have to hide in the shadows. He said he has a soft spot in his heart for the Mysterio family. He invited Dominic to the ring to do things the right way. Dominic walked to the ring without any music. Seth instructed Murphy to hold the ropes open for Dominic. Dominic entered the ring cautiously as Seth said in a calming voice things don’t have to be the way they’ve been. He said he understands Dominic wants to get things off his chest. He said he is a benevolent man.

[HOUR TWO]

Seth told Dominic if he needs any guidance or help at all, he’s there for him. Dominic tackled Seth. Murphy attacked Dominic. Dominic rolled on top of Murphy and punched away at him. Seth attacked Dominic from behind. Murphy and Seth attacked Dominic and threw him into the ringside barricade. Byron said he was afraid something like this was going to happen. Joe asked where this stops with Seth and the Mysterio family. He said Seth already has his pound of flesh. Seth said he didn’t want it to come to violence. Aleister Black ran out and attacked Seth and Murphy, but they soon took over against him. His right arm was wrapped up. They tossed Black around ring. Seth then delivered a Stomp. Black was out cold facedown. Seth told Murphy he knows what he has to do. Murphy was reluctant. Seth got upset and slapped him and yelled at him. Murphy then shoved Black’s eye against the corner of the steps. Black cried out in pain. Seth consoled Murphy who seemed shaken up by his own actions. Dominic rose and bashed away at Murphy and Seth with a kendo stick. They fled up the stage as Seth yelled in pain as he held his elbow.

(Keller’s Analysis: All well done, although it feels like Seth’s feud with this cluster of people is never-ending. Murphy showing some resistance and remorse is somewhat interesting. Dominic was good here.)

-Backstage R-Truth approached Mustafa Ali backstage. He said he heard he’s going to be on the “MVP Lounge.” Ali said it’s the “VIP Lounge.” He asked if he’s going for the 24/7 Title. Ali said no because he’s facing Bobby Lashley later. Truth said he’s going to get his baby back. He said he has his eyes on Ali and called him “Mufasi.” Ali looked at him strange . [c]

-A video recap aired of Ali’s return last week.

-VIP Lounge: MVP, joined by Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, talked about wanting to celebrate becoming the real U.S. Champion at Extreme Rules. He said he wants to help Ali, who returned last week after being who knows where for a long time, see the light. He introduced Ali who made his way to the ring. Ali made his way past the red ropes at ringside and entered the ring. Ali said he is happy that is back, that he is on Raw, and that finally has the opportunity to climb the ladder and become a champion. “A real champion,” he emphasized. MVP said he’s not thinking clearly because tonight he’s going one-on-one with Lashley, the CEO of the Hurt Business. He said Apollo Crews had the same attitude and he’s sitting on the couch at home watching. “You can be a champion or you can be chum in the waters for predators,” he said. “Your choice.” As Ali answered, Truth showed up and tackled Shelton to the floor. Truth scored a two count at ringside. Lashley and MVP chased Truth back into the ring. Truth escaped out the other side, leaped over the red velvet ropes, and ran to the back. [c]

-A Smackdown commercial hyped A.J. Styles vs. Gran Metalik for the IC Title and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Title.

(4) MUSTAFA ALI vs. BOBBY LASHLEY (w/MVP, Shelton Benjamin)

Lashley nailed Ali with an early clothesline and Ali flip-bumped hard to the mat. Then Lashley tossed him across the ring and beat him up in the corner. After Lashley suplexed Ali, Tozawa showed up at ringside and rolled up Shelton for two count. Shelton threw Tozawa into the ringside barricade. A Ninja charged at MVP, but MVP kicked him and then Shelton threw him. When he tried to run away, Lashley caught him with a clothesline. Lashley picked up the Ninja and rammed him into the ringpost. The Ninja helicopter bumped to the floor. Ali leaped over the top rope and speared Lashley into the plexiglass. [c]

Lashley was in control after the break. He knocked Ali out of mid-air and send him face-first onto the edge of the ring apron. Lashley threw Ali hard into the ringpost next and Ali went flying into it and bounced off of it. They replayed both bumps by Ali. Lashley applied a nerve hold center-ring next. Then he hit a Flatliner for a near fall. Lashley pressed Ali, but Ali slipped free. Lashley followed with a Dominator attempt, but Ali landed on his feet. Ali hit a leaping tornado DDT out of the corner off the middle rope. Ali climbed to the top rope next and applied a full nelson. Ali tapped out.

WINNER: Lashley in 13:00 via tapout.

(Keller’s Analysis: Ali is so good, and he made Lashley look great. I wish Ali was seen as a top tier potential wrestler. He is so likable, too. He hasn’t been fully defined down, but losing clean here does send a message the slot he’s in.)

-Charly Caruso interviewed Dolph Ziggler near the empty ring. Ziggler said he doesn’t know the stip, but after he wins tonight, he’s going to go to Summerslam and challenge Drew for the title. [c]

-They went to the announcers on camera who threw to a video package on the Asuka-Sasha controversial finish at Extreme Rules.

-Sasha and Bayley made their way to the ring. Sasha had the Raw Title belt for some reason and said Asuka is jealous of them, not because they have all the championship gold, but because they run the company. Bayley said they are The Show. She said being role models, they lead by example and do what needs to be done. She said she felt bad for the referee when he got sprayed with green mist. She said any role model would have done what she did with the referee down, and she counted to three. They talked about making history and changing the game. Bayley said Sasha will tap out Asuka, “the Empress of Nothing.” Saxton said the revisionist history is absurd with them. Asuka made her ring entrance. Phillips said Stephanie McMahon made the match so there’s some fairness after neither woman won at Extreme Rules. Kairi Sane came out and chased Bayley to the back. [c]

(5) ASUKA vs. SASHA BANKS (w/Bayley) – Raw Women’s Title match

Formal ring introductions took place. Sasha gloated about having possession of the Raw Title belt. Asuka didn’t like it. Phillips emphasized that Bayley interjecting herself as the official and counting the pin in the match “naturally wasn’t official.” Asuka took control with roundkicks in the corner early. The announcers discussed who the rules favor. Asuka landed a Shining Wizard for an early two count. Asuka applied a straight armbar mid-ring at 2:00. Banks rolled out of it and put her feet on the bottom rope to force a break. Asuka charged, but Sasha moved out of the corner and yanked Asuka’s leg over the middle rope.

Sasha worked over Asuka’s leg for a couple minutes. Asuka kicked her out of the ring. Sasha claimed a lack of respect and she’s out of there. She asked for “her title.” She grabbed both belts. The ref began to count her out. Phillips noted the belt goes to Asuka if she gets counted out. Sasha threw the title belt to Asuka. Asuka caught it and Sasha pretended she got hit. Sasha tried to get the referee to DQ Asuka. Asuka kicked Sasha as she complained to the referee. [c]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Acknowledging WWE” with Javier Machado, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR THREE]

Sasha went after Asuka’s leg again. Asuka eventually battled back with a knee strike, but she sold her leg being hurt. She went for a hip attack, but Sasha moved and then went back to work on Asuka’s leg, ramming it against the edge of the ring apron. Asuka eventually fought back and applied a sudden kneebar. She twisted into an anklelock. Sasha cried out in pain and then powered Asuka into the corner turnbuckle. Asuka grabbed her nose in pain as Sasha shook off her leg pain. Sasha landed double-knees in the corner against Asuka’s chest. A minute later Asuka took Sasha down with a hip attack for a two count. Sasha landed a top rope frog splash a minute later for a two count. Sasha transitioned quickly into a Bank Statement mid-ring. (Because of the special stipulations, this didn’t feel dramatic because you know the special rules would factor into the decision.) Asuka broke free and went for an Asuka lock. Sasha shoved her to the floor.

Sasha lifted Asuka and dropped her knee-first onto the edge of the announce desk. Phillips said Sasha would be happy to win the title by countout. Asuka beat the count. Sasha was already celebrating. Sasha looked shocked and turned to yell at the referee. Saxton said now wasn’t the time for a meltdown. Asuka scored a near fall with a schoolboy roll-up. Sasha applied a sudden Bank Statement. Asuka powered out and applied an anklelock mid-ring. Sasha stood and powered Asuka off of her. Asuka came back with a missile dropkick. The big screen showed Bayley beating up Kairi Sane backstage. Asuka was concerned and distracted. She gave Sasha a German suplex. Phillips said Bayley was trying to distract Asuka, but this is on the director for showing it on the big screen during the match. Asuka was torn between helping her friend and finishing off Sasha. The ref counted out Asuka. Bayley ran to the ring to celebrate with Sasha. They hugged.

WINNER: Sasha in 20:00 to officially become the Raw Champion.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. The finish in theory makes Asuka look like a good friend, but it also makes Stephanie look foolish for giving Sasha an opening to win the title in such a cheap way with that stipulation.)

-A recap aired of the finish of the match.

-Charly Caruso stood outside the trainer’s room and said Kairi was being tended to. Sasha and Bayley ran up to her and obnoxiously celebrated, then ran off. Asuka stepped out of the trainer’s room. She was distraught. Charly asked up for an update. Asuka yelled in anguish.

-Phillips threw to a video package on Regis Philbin interviewing various WWE wrestlers over the years, who died over the weekend.

(6) MURPHY vs. HUMBERTO CARRILLO

Humberto went after Murphy at the bell, but Murphy soon took over. Humberto made a quick comeback. Murphy bailed out to ringside. Humberto dove at him through the ropes and knocked him into the barricade. When he climbed back to the top rope, Murphy shoved him down into the barricade. The announcers talked about Murphy’s hesitance earlier and how he was surprised at what he was capable of. Murphy knocked Humberto off balance on the top rope again. Humberto caught him charging with a boot to the face. Both were down and slow to get up. Humberto landed a missile dropkick a minute later for a near fall. A minute after that Murphy caught Humberto mid-air flying off the top rope with knees. Then he hit Murphy’s Law for the win. He tore off his shirt and threw it down at Humberto.

WINNER: Murphy in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match, as you’d expect with these two.)

-A video recap aired of the Drew-Dolph match at Extreme Rules.

-They showed Drew chatting with Mark Henry backstage. [c]

-Drew made his ring entrance. He said he is first going to address Orton. He said it’s official, he’ll defend the WWE Title against Orton at Summerslam. He said he doesn’t have Orton’s pedigree or the number of title reigns. “Realistically, nobody does,” he said. He is red hot right now and the biggest threat to his championship. He said everyone thinks he’s the underdog. He said he prays that’s what Orton is thinking. He said Brock Lesnar underestimated him and he kicked Lesnar’s ass in five minutes at WrestleMania. He said Orton is going to see the Claymore coming.

Drew pivoted to the pending topic; he said now he has a stipulation to reveal to Ziggler. Ziggler interrupted him and said he’s waited a week for him to reveal his stipulation “because I’m a gentleman.” He said lay it on him. Drew said he learned from him. He said he’s making it an Extreme Rules match. He said he can hit him with chairs or smash him into a table. He said the only difference is this time he can too. Drew punched Ziggler and they cut to a break. [c]

(7) DREW MCINTYRE vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER

Ziggler went for a chair under the ring. Drew yanked it away. Ziggler superkicked Drew quickly in the face, then shoved him into the ringpost. Drew blocked another ringpost shot and landed a back elbow. He chopped Ziggler hard. Drew threw Ziggler like a dart into the plexiglass. Drew pulled a kendo stick out from under the ring. He attacked Ziggler with the stick, then threw Ziggler into the ring. Drew threw several chairs into the ring, then leaned a table in the corner. When Ziggler reached for one of the chairs, Drew stepped on his hand and then bashed him across his back with the chair. Ziggler gave Drew a low-blow when Drew wound up for another chairshot.

Drew dropped to the floor to recover. Ziggler attacked Drew with a kendo stick. Drew eventually blocked it and then whacked Ziggler in the chin. He threw Ziggler onto the ring apron. Ziggler ran and leaped at Drew, but Drew caught him and rammed him into the time keeper’s area. The barricade collapsed and they cut to a break. [c]

Drew rallied after the break. He kipped up and strutted. Ziggler caught him with a kick to the ankle and a Fameasser. Both were down and slow to get up. Drew caught Ziggler on the top rope and chopped him hard in the chest. Ziggler countered a Claymore set-up with a Zig Zag for a two count. Drew came back with a Claymore that sent Ziggler crashing into the table in the corner. He scored the pin.

WINNER: Drew in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Sure, Drew ultimately won and had to battle through a low-blow – which was legal in this match – but I’m not sure what it says that it took him so long to beat Ziggler. It’s too bad Ziggler was so damaged and not rebuilt in the months leading up to this feud. It was a really good battle, though. Ziggler, again, taking great bumps for Drew and being a pest of a heel you wanted to see get beat.)

-As Drew celebrated, Orton caught him with an RKO. He stood over him and said he told him he wouldn’t see it coming. Orton bent down and admired the WWE Title, rubbing his fingers over it. They replayed the RKO as Orton’s music played. Orton held the belt in the air as the show ended.

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com… KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT AUGUST 10, 2020 ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER AIRED ON USA NETWORK Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe [HOUR ONE] -The Raw opening theme played. Then Phillips introduced the show as the camera panned the Performance Center. He used some jumbled words that made it sound like Summerslam was one week away. The announcers hyped Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, plus “the carnage and chaos” of Raw Underground, “the brainchild of Shane McMahon.” -Samoa Joe stood mid-ring for a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio. He said Dominik will be signing two contracts – one for the match against Seth, the other making him an official “WWE Superstar.” Joe introduced Seth first. Phillips said Joe will need to show restraint. Then he introduced Dominik: “A man who may have a babyface, but the way he’s been taking the fight to Crossfit’s favorite cult leader, he seems like a grown ass man to me.” He said he’s “the son of the greatest Luchador ever in history of sports entertainment.” Dominik walked out with a kendo stick. Seth told Dominik he doesn’t look like a man wielding a kendo stick, he looks like a coward and a scared little boy. Joe said the kendo stick will be much safer with him and he held it for Dominik. Seth asked Joe if this is funny to him. Joe said he thinks the whole thing is sad. Seth asked what’s sad. Joe said it’s simple. “It’s what I’m looking at right now,” he said. He said when he looks at Seth, he should see the greatest performer of his generation, but instead he sees a fragile man who got all caught up in his feelings when a few people booed him. Joe asked Seth what he would have done to him last week if Dominik didn’t show up. Joe said Seth gave a man with virtually no training no choice but to face him in the ring. Seth disagreed. He said he has given Dominik choices every step of the way, just as he has for his father. Seth the person who has really had no choice in this whole thing is Seth “Frickin’” Rollins. He said he’s not one to play the victim card, but he’s the one who had no choice and has been forced into this situation. He said he tried to be Mr. Burn it Down, but he got crapped on by every single person watching at home. He said he had “no choice but to make sacrifices for the greater damn good.” He asked when it will be enough for everyone. Dominik spoke up for the first time and said, “It’s never going to be enough.” Seth said, “Excuse you.” Dominik said Aleister Black isn’t the same, nor is his father, and the only greatest good he fights for is himself. Seth called him ungrateful. He said he’s on the cusp of fulfilling his dream to become a WWE Superstar. He said it’s all because of him and he should be on his knees thanking him. He told Dominik that is his dream, and now his own dream is to kick Dominik’s ass at Summerslam. Seth laughed. Dominik gave him a piercingly serious stare. Seth said he wouldn’t last ten second in a standard one-on-one wrestling match with him. He said he is the best wrestler of his generation. He said he will do him a little favor. He said he seems to be pretty handy with the kendo stick, so he suggested Dominik bring it with him to Summerslam or any other tool. “I want you to have every opportunity at your disposal so you and your family have no excuse when I end your career before it begins.” Seth leaned over and signed the contract. Dominik followed, although he kept an eye on Seth the whole time. Seth asked the audience to give a round of applause to the newest WWE Superstar, Dominik Mysterio. “Now get the hell out of my ring,” he said. He told him to pay his dues and take notes as he wrestles Humberto Carrillo. (Keller’s Analysis: They had to do something to make it slightly believable that Dominik could hang with Seth. It’s Seth being arrogant, but it’s also Seth introducing weapons into the match in theory he can use too.) -Humberto made his way to the ring and fist-bumped Dominic as he entered the ring. [c] (1) SETH ROLLINS (w/Murphy) vs. HUMBERTO CARRILLO (w/Dominik) Humberto got in some early offense. Joe was back on commentary and talked about Seth’s arrogance by offering Dominik “all the toys in the toy box” at his disposal in their match. (The euphemism of “toy” for “weapon” is so WWE.) Saxton said Seth is so delusional that he had to blame the WWE Universe for his actions. A graphic hyped Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega later. Dominik mounted Seth in the corner, but Seth knocked him off balance. Dominik elbowed out of a Seth back suplex attempt. Murphy stood on the ring apron. Dominik knocked him off with a kendo stick to the ankle. Humberto went for a moonsault, but Seth moved. Seth then superkicked Humberto, powerbombed him, and then landed a Stomp for the win. WINNER: Rollins in 3:00. -After the match, Murphy attacked Dominik at ringside, and then he and Seth double-teamed Dominic in the ring. Dominic fought free and speared Seth. Murphy tackled Dominik. They stomped away at him. Seth ordered Murphy to get a kendo stick. He handed it to Seth, who bashed Dominik in the gut with it. He whacked him across his back. Seth ordered Murphy to yank Dominik’s shirt off. Seth then whacked him with the stick, causing red marks and welts. They tied him up into the ropes. Seth told him to say hi to his dad. Seth looked at the camera and asked if “Papa Rey is watching at home.” Seth told Murphy the kid has to pay his dues because he’s a brand new WWE Superstar. (This went on a long time with no one helping Dominic.) Murphy and Seth bashed him with kendo sticks from opposite sides as Dominik yelled in pain until he fell out of the ropes. Saxton yelled at Seth to wait until Summerslam because he’s proved his point tonight. The camera zoomed in on the red marks and welts. Seth laughed maniacally and then said, “The Greatest Good is a beautiful thing. To be continued, Rey.” He and Murphy left him lying face-down in the ring. Saxton said it was evil and disgusting. [c] -They replayed the beatdown. Then they went to the announcers on commentary. Joe said it was despicable. He said he was handcuffed to the desk. He told Dominik, “You’ve got this, and we’re all depending on you.” They shifted to talking about Retribution. A video package aired from Smackdown. (Keller’s Analysis: I wish they did more to establish why Joe didn’t do anything to help Dominik. What are the ramifications?) -Zelina, Andrade, and Angel Garza stood in the ring. She said people are quick to accuse them of poisoning Montez Ford, but she’s innocent until proven guilty. She asked what kind of manager she’d be if she ruined the most important opportunity in her associate’s careers. She said she doesn’t thrive off of her men’s success, she creates it. She said Bianca should keep her men in line and she doesn’t appreciate her putting her hands on her last week. She said the Street Profits can have the smoke; they want the Raw Tag Team Titles. She insisted they had nothing to do with the poisoning, but her men will have everything to do with taking the tag titles from them at Summerslam. -Angelo Dawkins made his ring entrance. His music stopped and restarted, a hint of Retribution’s presence again. [c] (2) ANGELO DAWKINS vs. ANDRADE (w/Angel Garza, Zelina Vega) Andrade controlled most of the action early, including avoiding a corner splash by Dawkins followed by double-knees for a near fall. Phillips said Ford is hoping to be cleared to wrestle by Summerslam. Andrade climbed to the top rope and leaped at Dawkins, but Dawkins punched him out of mid-air. Zelina distracted the referee on the ring apron as Dawkins had Andrade covered. Dawkins got up and looked at the ref. Belair yanked Zelina off the ring apron. Dawkins then hit the Cash-Out on a distracted Andrade for the win. WINNER: Dawkins in 4:00. -Belair threw Zelina into the ring. Zelina scurried out the other side of the ring. [c] (3) BIANCA BELAIR vs. ZELINA VEGA Intense start to finish, including an eye-poke by Vega to take over. It ended with Belair dropping Zelina over her shoulders onto the top turnbuckle, followed by her KOD for the win. WINNER: Belair in 6:00. (Keller’s Analysis: Good intensity throughout. It felt personal.) ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW… Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free) [HOUR TWO] -Charly Caruso asked Belair if she has any evidence that Vega poisoned Ford. Bianca interrupted Caruso and said she tries to keep her business separate from her husband’s, but if Zelina messes with husband, she’ll have to deal with her again. Charly asked for an update on Ford. Dawkins said Ford won’t miss “the Biggest Party of the Summer.” He said they’re causing a ruckus and bringing the red cups “because we want the smoke.” -They replayed Apollo Crews beating MVP last week for the U.S. Title. They showed MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin backstage. Saxton said he’s hosting an investigative edition of the VIP Lounge next. [c] -Phillips hyped Raw Underground coming up later. -VIP Lounge: MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin were in the ring on the VIP Lounge set. MVP looked serious as he said he’s not in a celebratory mood. He said they don’t want to pop corks, they want to pop ligaments and tendons. He said, “I told you so!” He said there was a conspiracy taking place with mysterious happenings and lights flickering on and off during his match. He said he’s a professional of the highest order, and he can’t win championships in these unsafe working conditions. He said Apollo never beat him, “the lights beat me.” He blamed Crews, “because that’s the only way you can beat me.” Crews walked out and said MVP is always making excuses. He said if he loses a match, it’s somebody else’s fault. MVP mocked Crews disappearing with a neck injury for weeks on end. Crews said MVP’s boy hurt him, not MVP himself. Crews said he is walking around with the new U.S. Title belt “that you paid thousands of dollars for.” MVP called Crews “a serial bad decision-maker” such as coming out there alone tonight. Crews said sometimes he does make bad decisions, but he’s allowed “because I am a bad man.” Crews said MVP might not care about his kids, but he doesn’t care about Lashley or Benjamin. He said he does care about MVP. He promised him that at Summerslam, the only lights going out will be his. MVP sent Lashley and Shelton after Crews at ringside, but Crews slipped past them and into the ring. He punched MVP and then tossed the couch over the top rope at MVP, Lashley, and Shelton. [c] -A Smackdown commercial hyped the women’s battle royal to earn a title match against Bayley at Summerslam. (4) APOLLO CREWS vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN They match was joined in progress. Saxton said Crews had to deal with the same production issues MVP did, so it didn’t affect MVP exclusively. Phillips said there’s desperation in MVP’s voice. Joe said he thinks it’s enthusiasm (reverting to WWE Generic Heel Commentator Mode, unfortunately). Crews rallied with a powerslam a few minutes in, then a standing moonsault for a two count. MVP paced, worried, at ringside. When Lashley tried to trip Crews, Crews kicked at him. Shelton then rolled him up from behind. WINNER: Benjamin. (Keller’s Analysis: So another distraction finish, and another instance of a champion losing a non-title match. It’s just ridiculous.) -Lashley grabbed Crews. MVP called him off and said he needs Crews healthy for Summerslam. Lashley let go. MVP told Crews he’s looking out for him, but then tried to take a cheap shot. Crews kicked him and then ran to the ramp with his belt as Lashley and Benjamin checked on MVP. -They went to the announcers on camera. Phillips said they have breaking news. He said a cinder block was thrown through a window of the Performance Center by the masked Retribution faction. A security guy yelled at them to go home. They threw a cinder block through the glass window at the entrance, then ran off. [c] -Sarah Schreiber interviewed Mickie James backstage. She said she has a big announcement. Mickie said she is back to help lead the locker room, but she has gold on her mind. Lana and Natalya showed up together. Lana asked how she can lead without a Tik Tok account. Natalya said she is “the most winning woman in WWE history.” Lana said she’s the Best of All Time – so #BOAT. They laughed together. Mickie told Natalya she’s worked hard to create her own legacy after riding her family’s coat tails. She said boats sink, so hashtag that. “See ya’ next week.” Natalya and Lana said together, “That was so rude.” -Phillips threw to a video package on Shane McMahon’s “Raw Underground.” They focused on Dabba-Kato (f/k/a Babatunde) along with Dolph Ziggler and Ivar. -They cut backstage to Ivar flirting with a woman. In walked in Erik, Ricochet, and Cedric. She said Ivar is cute, but Erik “not so much.” Ricochet and Cedric snickered. [c] -They recapped the Seth-Dominik angle earlier. (5) AKIRA TOZAWA & THE NINJAS vs. THE VIKING RAIDERS & CEDRIC ALEXANDER & RICOCHET One of the Ninjas was quite obviously R-Truth. As the Raiders dominated early, the masked R-Truth Ninja dropped to the floor. Akira was upset. Phillips laughed. Ivar gave the Viking Experience to another Ninja for the easy win. WINNERS: Ricochet & Cedric & Viking Raiders in 1:00. -Afterward, Truth rolled up Tozawa to win the 24/7 Title. He then unmasked to reveal himself as R-Truth. Phillips said he’s a 38-time 24/7 Champion. -Caruso interviewed Drew McIntyre backstage. She asked if he stands by his strong words last week about Orton and if he’ll watch Orton’s match later closely. Drew said, in the nicest way possible, he wouldn’t have said what he said last week if he didn’t mean it. He said Orton has taken out legend after legend out of a sense of self-preservation. He said he wants to be atop WWE as long as possible, ever since ripping the torch from Mick Foley. He said the second he lets go, he knows he’s a thing of the past. He said Orton told him last week to produce some original facts, so he has a few more for Orton this week. He vowed to kick him in the head as hard as he can at Summerslam, and he will realize evolution has passed him by. As Drew began to leave, Caruso asked what if Owens rips the torch from Orton tonight. Drew thought for a second and then said if that happens, he and KO will have a long talk about the future of Raw. [c] (6) LIV MORGAN (w/Ruby Riott) vs. PEYTON ROYCE (w/Billie Kaye) Saxton said he didn’t expect Ruby and Liv to reunite. The IIconics came out and took digs at Liv and Ruby. They called Liv two-faced and said Ruby’s personality changes like the color of her split-ends. They called them drama queens. Liv went aggressively at Royce at the bell. Royce threw Liv to the floor a minute in. Royce slammed Liv into the ring apron, then threw her into the ring and landed a spin wheel kick. Ruby jumped onto to the ring apron to yell at Kaye after she stepped onto the ring apron. That led to Royce hitting a distracted Liv from behind and then she landed her finisher for the 1-2-3. WINNER: Royce in 2:00. -There was tension between Ruby and Liv in the ring. Phillips said maybe they “jumped the shark a little bit” when assuming Liv and Ruby were in a good place together. (That is most certainly not what “jumping the shark” means.) Saxton said it’s a work in progress. Then they shifted to a video recap of the Bayley & Sasha and Asuka saga. -They hyped Raw Underground with Shane McMahon asking the bouncer if there was any trouble. He said no. Shane went in the door. [c] -In the back room, the first Raw Underground fight began. The ring, without ropes, was surrounded by wrestlers pounding the mat. Riddick Moss was battling Cal Bloom. They fought out of the ring and then back into the ring. After Moss attacked Bloom with an eye rake, a headbutt, a right roundhouse, and several stomps, the ref stepped in to call it off. Shane said, “What’s going to happen next on Raw Underground?” He said stay tuned for more. (7) ASUKA vs. BAYLEY (w/Sasha Banks) Asuka was super-aggressive early, including throwing Bayley into the plexiglass a minute in. Asuka climbed to the top rope, but Bayley knocked her off balance. Bayley dropped Asuka face-first onto the canvas for a two count. When Bayley settled into a headlock, the lights flickered slightly. Asuka surprised Bayley with a backslide and then a hip attack for a two count. The lights flickered more intensely. The announcers didn’t acknowledge it. Both were down. Asuka charged at Bayley in the corner with a stomp for a two count. Bayley rolled to the floor and they cut to a break. [c] Asuka roundkicked Bayley’s chest. After a Sasha distraction from the ring apron, Bayley grabbed Asuka’s leg and applied an ankelock. Sasha taunted Asuka with her title belt. then rammed her ankle over the edge of the ring apron as Bayley distracted the ref. Bayley scored a two count. Bayley kicked Asuka in the corner. Asuka came back with an armbar. Bayley escaped and rolled into an Indian death lock center-ring. Asuka crawled over toward the bottom rope. Phillips wondered if Bayley could prevent Asuka from getting a title shot against Sasha at Summerslam. Asuka reversed it. Bayley yanked Asuka up, but Asuka took her down and scored a two count. They fought back and forth another few minutes. Bayley landed her top rope elbowdrop for a two count. Bayley landed a spinning backfirst and then a sunset bomb. Bayley gloated, but Asuka landed a flying armbar into an Asukalock for the quick tapout. Phillips declared, “Asuka’s going to Summerslam!” Sasha chased Asuka out of the ring. Saxton said Asuka now has what she wants! WINNER: Asuka in 15:00. (Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. Plenty of distractions from Sasha, but at least the finish was separate from that.) -Raw Underground: Arturo Ruas paced before unleashing on his opponent. He KO’d his opponent with a spinning high heel kick. Shane raised his arm in victory. Shane asked if there were any takers to challenge Arturo. No one volunteered and they cut to a break. [c] -More Raw Underground, Dabba-Kato was standing in the ring, ready to demolish his smaller opponent. And he did. He grabbed guys crotch, squeezed, and then KO punched him in the face. Shayna Baszler showed up and got in Dabba-Kato’s face. Shane asked how Shayna is doing and asked if anyone wanted to take her on. Several women at ringside were shown thinking about it. Baszler picked one out herself by jumping to ringside and attacking her and then throwing her into the ring. Baszler pounded away at her. Another woman yanked her off, but Baszler took over. Another entered and went after Baszler from behind, but Baszler easily handled her, too. She stood tall center-ring as the three women circled her, then charged. Baszler fought her way out of it and landed a variety of offense kicks and slams before getting a tapout. Shane declared Baszler the winner. (Keller’s Analysis: Still not entirely sure how long this lasts and what its ultimate goal is, but this was an improved version this week of the concept.) -The Retribution group had tipped over a car in the parking lot. -Randy Orton made his way to the ring with Ric Flair by his side. [c] (8) RANDY ORTON vs. KEVIN OWENS Owens took it to Orton at ringside a couple minutes in, then stomped away on him in the ring, yelling “Legend Killer?” He let out a “woo!” at Flair at ringside. Orton took over and tried for an RKO, but KO blocked it and superkicked Orton. He stumbled into the corner. Owens landed a cannonball. Orton retreated to the floor at 3:00. The announcers said KO had an injured shoulder. [c] They battled back and forth after the break, playing up KO fighting with an injured shoulder. Orton set Owens on the top rope, but KO headbutted Orton down and then landed a senton splash for a two count. Flair cheered on Orton. KO set up a Stunner, but Orton blocked it and hit the RKO for the win. WINNER: Orton in 13:00. -After the match Orton took the house mic and told Flair not to go anywhere yet. He asked him for a favor. He told him to stay put because there’s something for them to talk about and celebrate. (Uh oh.) [c] -Orton told Flair he has every right to be upset with Flair because he shouldn’t have even had a match with Owens. He said his ego caused him to get him this match, but he can’t be mad at him because he’s learned so much from him. He said he’s had his back for 20 years and taught him everything he knows. He asked him about getting into trouble in Peoria, Ill. in 2002-2003. He said the only person who bailed him out was Flair. He called himself a 22 year old punk ass. He said he loved and respected him after that. He said he doesn’t respect or love Ric anymore, though, because he’s a liability to him and his career “and everything I’m trying to get done right now.” He said he knows why he took a young Orton under his wing. He said he was thinking he could be the son that he wished he had. Flair took that comment hard and looked down. Orton asked if he’s tearing up. He said all he’s good for now is crying. He implored him to sob like a little baby. He said he’s not the Ric Flair everybody looked up to years ago. He said the Flair he looked up to wouldn’t have slipped into a coma two years ago and he wasn’t a whore for the spotlight like he is. “You were a junkie for the spotlight,” he said. He called him washed up. He said at Summerslam he has the chance to take the WWE Title for the 14th time and that’s his focus. Flair took the mic and said he is taking this very personally. He told him that version of himself that Orton came to see in 2001 isn’t there anymore. He said he does like the spotlight and he likes to call him the greatest. He said he’s 71 and he’s on Raw. “Do you know what that means?” he said. He said he has guys like Hulk Hogan calling him what it feels like. He said it feels great. He said he wants to be there when he wins his 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th. “I want you to break my record,” he said. “Not John Cena’s record, my record.” He talked to Orton about all the miles they’ve traveled. He said he was at home when his dad was on the road, no cell phones back then. He said he’s been there. He said he loves being there with him. He said he can’t get mad even though he’s emotional. He said after 31 days of being in intensive care and being in a coma for 12 of them, he woke up and all he wanted to do was tell the people he hadn’t told that he loves them and make sure they know how he felt. He said he called around to everybody that mattered to him. “You have to be as close to where I was to know what the feeling is,” he said. He is just looking to have a good time, not to take anything from him. He said he’s Charlotte’s dad and he wants to be part of Orton’s life. He wants to be there when Orton breaks his record. Orton hugged Flair. The audience applauded. Orton caressed Flair’s head, then turned him around and delivered a low-blow. Flair went down in pain. The lights flickered again. Orton stroked Flair’s hair as Flair groaned in agony. Orton stood over Flair, breathed deeply, and then set up a Punt Kick. The lights went dark briefly, then Orton charged with a punt kick. The lights went dark (so Flair didn’t have to risk actually getting kicked at all.) The lights came back on and Flair was selling the kick. Drew McIntyre ran out and called Orton a son of a bitch. Orton fled up the ramp. Drew checked on Flair and yelled, “Really? Even him, you evil son of a bitch!” Orton watched as medics with masks and Adam Pearce entered to check on Flair. Drew said he deserves everything that is coning to him. He called Flair an evil son of a bitch. (Keller’s Analysis: Good show-closing angle. I’m glad they protected Flair from the actual Punt Kick. Orton and Flair were both tremendous. Drew didn’t do as much, but he was great in his role just staring down Orton from afar with disdain and anger.)

August 18, 2025

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025