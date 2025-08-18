VIP PODCAST 8/18 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” 1986 Crockett and 1993 Smoky Mountain including Magnum, Horsemen, Armstrongs, Candido, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Kieron Lefort for the August edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. As Bob Caudle would say, we’ve got some professional wrestling “the way it used to be, and the way you like it!” as we go back to 1986 Crockett and 1993 Smokey Mountain for two excellent shows. Two months before tragedy struck Magnum T.A., he was in the midst of his legendary Best of Seven series with Nikita Koloff, and this episode of Worldwide gives us perhaps the best of the bunch. Also, a big week in the lives of Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair is covered, along with a heated angle featuring Babydoll and Big Bubba Rogers. Skipping forward seven years to SMW, we see Big Bubba again, only this time as the much more experienced Big Bossman. He’s getting set for a big role on some major shows in the Cornette territory, with the Armstrongs, Tracy Smothers, and the like all fired up! If you’re a fan of wacky skits, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a breakdown of Bullet Bob in “The Jungles of South America.” Sit back, relax, and check out what’s on the telly with us this month!

