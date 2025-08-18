WWE RAW PREVIEW (8/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, August 18, 2025

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,890 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,208. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

Penta vs. Xavier Woods

Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez

The Vision (Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman) will speak

Naomi will speak

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (8/11): Keller’s report on Sami Zayn vs. Rusev, Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for IC Title, plus CM Punk addresses MITB cash-in

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE Clash in Paris available in select movie theaters