5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (8-19-2020): Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream, Gargano vs. Ridge Holland, plus Dakota Kai, Legado del Fantasma, Swerve, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee

KELLER’S NXT ON USA REPORT

AUGUST 19, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Mauro Ranallo, Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

(1) JOHNNY GARGANO (w/Candice LeRae) vs. RIDGE HOLLAND – Winner Advances to Ladder Match at Takeover 30 for the North American Title

They went right to Gargano’s ring entrance cold without any video packages or show previews. Then Holland made his entrance. He overpowered Gargano early. At ringside, Holland pursued Gargano as he tried to regroup. Gargano slingshot himself over the top rope, but Holland caught him. Gargano slipped free and then kicked him in the chest and stomped on his hand. Back in the ring Holland came back with a short-arm clothesline. Gargano knocked Holland to the floor a minute later, then dove through the ropes and tackled him on the floor. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen.

(Keller’s Analysis: I disagree strongly with NXT opening cold by going right to a match without an orientation video to set the stage for the line-up and just inject some energy. They certainly have people sampling them who usually spend Wednesday nights watching AEW Dynamite, and they put an unknown in Holland out there against a heel Gargano.) [c]

Back to the ring right before they came back from the break, Holland powerslammed him on his head. Mauro gasped, “Oh no!” The ref immediately shoved Holland away and checked on him. Phoenix said in all of her years, she’s never seen anyone land on their head like that. The ref checked on him as he shook off the injury. He then surprised Holland when his guard was down with a superkick. Phoenix asked if he was trying to bait him. Joseph said Gargano’s eyes indicate he’s really hurting from that. Holland swung Gargano around and then powerslammed him for a near fall. Gargano fought back and landed a superkick and several clotheslines. Holland brushed them off and shoulder-checked Gargano out of mid-air to the floor. LeRae checked on Gargano at ringside. Holland dropped Gargano over the edge of the ring apron. LeRae grabbed Holland’s leg as he was re-entering the ring. Gargano kicked the middle rope into Holland’s crotch. Gargano then flung himself into the ring and landed the One Final Beat DDT for the win.

WINNER: Gargano in 14:00 to advance.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. I’m still not sure the reasoning behind booking it. Gargano cheated, but he was so out-sized, it didn’t quite offset the idea that he was a scrappy underdog. That head landing mid-match was scary.)

(2) DAKOTA KAI vs. JESSI KAMEA

Kai rallied a minute in with some big boots in the corner for a two count. She settled into a straight jacket hold mid-ring. Kamea made a comeback including a leaping Stinger splash. She scored a two count after a spinebuster. Kai fired back with a GTK for the sudden win. Mauro asked, “Is this what we will see at Takeover 30?”

WINNER: Kai in 3:00.

-Afterward, Kai took the mic and said Io Shirai must be out of her mind. She said everything she said about her proves her point even more. She said she’s not scared of her and the accusation makes her laugh. She vowed to take the title from her at Takeover. She said it’ll feel so good to kick her in the face over and over and over. Shirai charged out as her music played and tackled her. Raquel Gonzales popped out from behind a curtain and delivered a nasty big boot to Shirai. She carried a KO’d Shirai to the ring and left her vulnerable for Kai. Kai trash-talked and taunted her. Shirai slapped her. Gonzales clotheslined Kai from behind. Joseph said this has been Kai’s plan all along. Mauro said Kai outsmarted Shirai again.

-McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Tegan Nox about what Candice LaRae said about her. She said they have been friends for so long, and friendships have ups and downs. She said she can fix it just like old times – over a glass of wine. She said she didn’t know her friendship was so annoying to Candice, but she’s happy to talk it out.

-A commercial aired for Thunderdome, “a reimagined state of the art virtual experience” taking over Smackdown, Summerslam, and Raw this weekend.

-A Finn Balor vignette aired with him speaking about Velveteen Dream. He said he has had chance after chance after chance, and failed each time. He said the experience people have been waiting for will end the way it always does.

(3) LEGADO DEL FANTASMA (w/Santos Escobar & Jacquine Wilde & Raul Mendoza) vs. ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT & BREEZANGO (Tyler Breeze & Fandango)

Mauro said Breezango are seething and coming for their pound of flesh. Mauro said Scott is the only one to beat Escobar in NXT. A six-way brawl broke out at the bell. Scott and Escobar fought at ringside. Mendoza battled Fandango in the ring. A few minutes in, everyone fought at ringside, with Breezango & Scott flattening the heels as they cut to a break. [c]

Fandango was in control after the break, but when he climbed to the top rope, Wilde shoved him off the top rope when Escobar distracted him. Eventually Scott tagged in and rallied until Escobar kneed him in the jaw out of mid-air. Wilde dropkicked Scott into Breeze on the ring apron, knocking him to the floor. Scott slammed Escobar and went for a pin, but the ref told him he wasn’t legal because he apparently inadvertently tagged in Breeze when he bumped into him. Breeze entered and cleared the ring of the heels. Escobar, though, snapped Breeze’s neck over the top rope and then finished him with a Phantom Driver. Joseph said Scott had it won if not for the inadvertent tag he didn’t realize happened.

WINNER: Escobar & Wilde & Mendoza in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. They’re telling the story that Scott is the one wrestler in NXT who keeps proving he can beat Escobar.)

-Pat McAfee arrived in a black SUV with three former teammates. [c]

-Phoenix said Legado Del Fantasma vs. Breezango vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will take place on the Takeover 30 pre-show to determine the next NXT Tag Team Title challengers.

-Undisputed Era made their way into the ring. McAfee strutted into the arena and said, “Guess who’s back?” He said hello to UE as he walked up the ringside steps. He said he knows Cole would be nothing without his three stooges and could never handle a face-to-face with someone of his stature all by himself. Cole asked his partners to leave the ring. He stood mid-ring, arms crossed, and asked, “Are you ready to start now?”

McAfee asked if Cole remembers what happened two weeks ago. He said Shawn Michaels was checking on his vital signs “right next to Stupid Tom Phillips.” (That could catch on.) He said he outsmarted him in his own house. He said Cole went on a rant about how he’s traveled the world and then became the biggest star in NXT. He said he had everyone fooled after going undefeated as champion for over a year. He said it took him a mere minute and a half to knock his ass out with one swing of his boot. He said Cole called him “not special.” He asked how it’s not special that he made Cole look amateur after not having stepped foot in the ring before. He said he’s made a million dollars in seven different professions. He made fun of UE members at ringside. He said they and the stupid wrestling community better hope he doesn’t stick with this profession or he’ll end up making this the eighth profession in which he makes a million dollars. He said he’s only had two weeks to train for this. He made fun of Triple H saying he’s going to make him famous. He said he will have to explain to everyone how he lost to an outsider. He said Cole is great in this world, “but I am next level.” He said, “I am above you as a human, I am above you as an athlete.” He said one swing of his boot to his face will end it. He said the only sound anyone will hear is “Boom!” He imitated Cole’s signature thumb point gesture.

Cole entered the ring. Security tried to stop Cole. He knocked them all out of the ring in five seconds. Cole approached McAfee. McAfee’s three friends stood on the ring apron. All of UE stood together center-ring. Cole told him they don’t have to wait until Saturday. Cole walked up to McAfee and said, “This Saturday at Takeover, I’m going to make you my bitch.”

(Keller’s Analysis: McAfee is so good at this already. Cole carried himself really well, too, and held his ground and made you want to see him beat McAfee. Well done. It had the vibe of intense MMA rivalries.) [c]

(4) MERCEDES MARTINEZ & ALIYA (w/Robert Stone) vs. SHOTZI BLACKHART & RHEA RIPLEY

They cut to a break a few minutes in with Blackhart in a Martinez chinlock. [c]

Both Blackheart and Martinez were down after several minutes of fighting. Ripley and Aliya both tagged in. Ripley dominated and gave her a facebuster out of an electric chair for a near fall. Martinez broke up the cover. Blackheart ran in and kicked Martinez. Blackheart tagged back in. Stone distracted the ref, then Martinez shoved Blackheart off the top rope. Ripley punched her, but then went shoulder-first into the ringpost. Martinez went for a boot on the apron, but Ripley ducked and then powerbombed her over the security barricade. Blackheart, meanwhile, landed a top rope senton for the win.

WINNERS: Ripley & Blackheart in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Ripley vs. Martinez felt like a big deal when they were battling, and Blackheart and Ripley had a quick chemistry as a duo. The finishing sequence looked familiar, though.) [c]

-A video package aired on the Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross match for the NXT Title at Takeover 30 on Saturday.

(Keller’s Analysis: Great video. The music, the effects, and content all added up to making the match feel big and the NXT brand feel cutting edge.)

-The commentators hyped the Takeover line-up.

(5) FINN BALOR vs. VELVETEEN DREAM

Balor came out first, followed by Dream. Mauro said Dream has returned “after a self-imposed sabbatical.” Dream started the match with his sunglasses on. Balor took him down, yanked off his sunglasses, and applied a tight side headlock. Dream came back with a sunset flip a minute later, but Balor rolled to his feet and stared down Dream. Dream rolled to ringside to catch his breath. They cut to an early break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

During the break, Dream punched Balor as he leaned through the ropes. Then he smashed him into the plexiglass and went on the attack at ringside. Back live, Balor returned fire with chops. Dream took Balor down with a Thesz Press and then obnoxiously howled into the camera and yelled, “This is my house.” A few minute later, Dream gyrated his pelvis in Balor’s face in the corner, a la Rick Rude. Mauro called him the Purple Provocateur. Balor battled back, but Dream cut off his comeback by leaping over the top rope and snapping Balor’s neck over it. Cameron Grimes walked out and cackled cartoonishly. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Grimes was sitting on top of the ladder with the North American Title belt. Dream gave Balor a backbreaker and looked over at Grimes. Dream landed an uppercut and showboated. Balor came back with a basement dropkick. Balor knocked Dream upside down off the top rope and kicked away at him. Grimes laughed at Dream and kept yapping. Balor chopped Dream. Balor whipped Dream who flipped over the top rope to the floor. Balor went after him on the floor, stomping away at him under the ladder. Balor heard enough of Grimes and climbed the ladder. Dream pulled him down and dropped him on the ring apron. Back in the ring, Dream set up a Dream DDT, but Balor countered. Dream took Balor down and lifted Balor into a fireman’s carry, but Balor escaped and slammed Dream to the mat. Balor hit a running dropkick next.

Grimes again yapped at Balor, distracting him. Dream then caught Balor on the top rope and hit a quick superplex. Gargano walked out, looking irritated by Grimes. He tipped the ladder over and sent Grimes over the top rope into the ring, knocking down the ref. Balor double-stomped Grimes. Dream then hit a Fameasser. Balor caught Dream with a sling blade. Dream caught a charging Balor with a superkick. Gargano was shown putting the North American Title on his shoulder. Bronson Reed chased Gargano into the ring. Damien Priest was standing behind Gargano, who bumped into him. Gargano begged off, but then tried to hit Priest with the belt. Priest blocked it. Reed threw Gargano out of the ring. Priest held the title belt. He tossed it to Reed. When Reed caught it, Priest kicked him. Dream superkicked Priest. Reed clotheslined Priest over the top rope and tumbled over with him to the floor. Dream held up the belt. Balor knocked Dream over the top rope, then flipped onto both Reed and Priest. Timothy Thatcher showed up and hit Balor. He threw Balor into the ring where Dream gave him a Dream Valley Driver. Dream climbed to the top rope and landed a top rope elbow for the 1-2-3.

WINNER: Dream in 17:00 to advance to Takeover 30’s ladder match for the North American Title.

-Afterward, Gargano superkicked Dream just as he was about to celebrate his win. He eyed the North American Title, then lifted it and kissed it. Grimes kicked Gargano. Priest one-arm slammed Grimes. Reed clotheslined Priest. Reed caught Dream’s leg and gave him a Death Valley Driver. He wore his “Thicc Boi” t-shirt and held up the North American Title as his music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not sure if Reed standing mid-ring at the end is a good or bad omen. Would they have the eventual winner on Saturday stand there like that tonight? Either way, he was featured in all the melee in a way that indicates they continue to see him as a fast rising star. Grimes was an effective agitator, but he still seems like an act that belongs in the 1970s the way he projects his act in such a put-on cartoonish way. The Balor-Dream action was good, as you’d expect, and I’m fine with the chaos in the final minutes since the match was there to build the ladder match and show us everyone involved, not earn a high star rating.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a lost opportunity for NXT. It felt minimally produced, to the point that it seemed they were unaware what an opportunity they had with some AEW Dynamite regulars checking the out. There was just no energy to the production, no pizzazz except for the Keith Lee-Karrion Kross video. It was flat out of the gate with a strange choice of one-on-one match-up, and then they presented a series of matches where no backstory was offered for new viewers. That all said, this was a solid two hours of wrestling and forwarding of some secondary storylines. The highlight in terms of promoting Takeover was McAfee’s heel speech and Cole just walking up to him afterward with a few words that set the tone for their match on Saturday night. There were three spots in three out of five matches where someone on the top rope was distracted by someone outside of the ring. They are a parody of themselves sometimes.