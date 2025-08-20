AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/20): Keller’s report on Ospreay-Moxley face-to-face, Death Riders vs. Jet Speed & Tanahashi, Copeland and Christian interview, Storm & Windsor vs. Athena & Mercedes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

AUGUST 20, 2025

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND AT OVO HYDRO ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 7,649 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,002. The arena has a capacity of 14,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They cut right to the arena in Glasgow and a close-up of fans applauding in the first few rows as Excalibur introduced the show.

-Bryan Danielson made his entrance. He pumped his arms in the air as fans chanted “Yes!” Tony Schiavone said he considers Danielson the greatest pro wrestler of all time. They cut outside the arena to “Hangman” Adam Page pulling his rolling baggage into the arena from public transit outside the venue.

Will Ospreay then made his full ring entrance. Danielson made his way to the announce desk for guest commentary. Ospreay listened to cheering fans. Ospreay said it’s been one of the worst months of his life, but he can depend on the fans. (The acoustics of his talking were pretty rough here, like someone holding up a mic in the crowd to pick up the speakers in the arena rather than the mic he was holding actually working.) He interacted with the crowd and they returned with some chants and singing. He said he grew up in front of then. “You’re not just people, you’re my people,” he said.

He said he got the worst news after the attack by the Death Riders that will change his life forever. He said he used to feel invincible. He said he’d bounce back like he was made of rubber. He said Taka Michinoku once said he was an alient. He said he felt human for the first time in his life. He said he has realized he’s going to be walking down the road other wrestlers have “and they haven’t come back the same.” He hung his head solemnly.

He said the truth is, last week didn’t get cleared for Forbidden Door. He said they told him he can’t wrestle in his hometown, 30 minutes from his home. He said he was going to take it into his own hands by having an unsanctioned match instead. He said whatever happens isn’t AEW’s fault. He said he knows the fans don’t want him to die. “I am aware of the risks,” he said. He said he is comfortable taking those risks “because this place means so much to me.” He said he is there to prove a point that this generation is going to look after the letters A-E-W. He said if there’s a small chance he can’t continue to be Will Ospreay after Sunday, he’ll leave everything in the ring on Sunday.

He said the main reason he’s doing this is he wants revenge. He said he and his partners “will tear the Death Riders apart.” He said this is for him. “Before they take a scalpel to me, I’m taking a pound of flesh from Jon Moxley.”

Moxley’s music played and he made his way into the arena and to the ring. Mox walked up to Ospreay’s face. Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Sharif, and Wheeler Yuta surrounded the ring. Ospreay asked why eh needed them if he’s the “ace of AEW.” He said on Sunday, he’s coming for him. He said if you want to get rid of him, “do it yourself.” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey ran to the ring and went after Claudio and Yuta. Hiroshi Tanahashi’s music then played and he made his way to the ring.

(1) HIROSHI TANAHASHI & JET SPEED (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. THE DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta w/Marina Shafir)

Danielson said he’s not sure if Tanahashi has ever been part of a cage match the nature of what’s happening on Sunday. The bell rang 14 minutes into the hour. Danielson said Speedball’s kicks are much more impressive than his. At 3:00, Shafir yanked Knight off the ring apron by his boot and kicked him. The ref booted her from ringside. She threw a fit, of course. Claudio gave Speedball a Giant Swing. Knight leapfrogged Speedball and dropkicked Mox. Then at ringside, Ospreay came out and carried Shafir to the back when she hadn’t left the stage yet. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Claudio was in control of Knight after the break. Knight showed life with a dropkick. He then leapfrogged Moxley and tried to crawl to tag in Tanahashi. He leaped and made the tag. Yuta also tagged in, and of course Tanahashi got the better of him to the delight of the fans. He landed a top rope flip senton for a two count.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Mercedes Moné

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Brodido (Brody King & Bandido)

“Hangman” Adam Page to speak

Tony Schiavone interview with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage